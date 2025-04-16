Trump & Elon's Bromance Is Wilting As New Leak Conveniently Reveals Donald Is In Charge

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance has been quite the journey so far. There have been plenty of red flags in their friendship, but they still continue to appear buddy-buddy when the cameras are around.

While it's felt like Musk was actually the person pulling the (purse) strings and running the country instead of Trump — that executive order signing in the Oval Office where Trump sat at his desk and let Musk do all the talking was eye-opening — the order has clearly been restored, if it was ever upset at all. Axios reported that Trump himself put the kibosh on Musk's clandestine briefing on China. This happened after the White House sprung a leak and somebody let it slip that this briefing with Musk was even happening.

A source told the outlet that Trump didn't just stop the briefing, he shut it all the way down, reportedly saying, "What the f*** is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn't go." Yikes. That definitely doesn't sound like someone speaking about their BFF. The president already confirmed that Musk was getting super annoying back in November 2024, and it doesn't look like things have changed much since then.