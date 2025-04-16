Trump & Elon's Bromance Is Wilting As New Leak Conveniently Reveals Donald Is In Charge
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance has been quite the journey so far. There have been plenty of red flags in their friendship, but they still continue to appear buddy-buddy when the cameras are around.
While it's felt like Musk was actually the person pulling the (purse) strings and running the country instead of Trump — that executive order signing in the Oval Office where Trump sat at his desk and let Musk do all the talking was eye-opening — the order has clearly been restored, if it was ever upset at all. Axios reported that Trump himself put the kibosh on Musk's clandestine briefing on China. This happened after the White House sprung a leak and somebody let it slip that this briefing with Musk was even happening.
A source told the outlet that Trump didn't just stop the briefing, he shut it all the way down, reportedly saying, "What the f*** is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn't go." Yikes. That definitely doesn't sound like someone speaking about their BFF. The president already confirmed that Musk was getting super annoying back in November 2024, and it doesn't look like things have changed much since then.
Trump continues to assert his dominance
Considering how President Donald Trump referred to himself as "The King" in a February 2025 Truth Social post and yelled at a reporter for daring to question him during his first term in office, saying, "I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way!" (via X, formerly known as Twitter), it's clear he has a very warped view of himself and the power he holds. Which is why it's not super surprising he's shutting Elon Musk down any chance he gets, both politically and personally. Remember when he accidentally called him "Leon" while campaigning back in September 2024? That subtle slip told us all we needed to know about their bromance.
The "President Musk" comments had to have gotten under Trump's skin. Anonymous sources with connections to Trump told Politico in April 2025 that although Trump was happy with the work Musk has done, he announced at a Cabinet meeting that the father of 12 kids will be skedaddling soon. This was reportedly a mutual decision from Trump and Musk, but the outlet reported that some felt the president's connections to the billionaire could be an issue for the future of the Republican party.
Despite all the negative press the duo have received, they still seem to present a united front when the cameras are rolling, even taking their codependence to new heights with a recent video at the president's golf club.