Elon Musk Hints At Possible Reason His Bromance With Trump Crashed & Burned
If you had "Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance would die a horrible death" on your 2025 Bingo card, congrats, you can mark that spot off. During an interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning" — a chat that reporter David Pogue notably defined as "surreal" (via YouTube) — the controversial tech billionaire acknowledged that he didn't agree with everything the Trump administration was doing. Then, the SpaceX founder admitted that he didn't want to trash the people in charge, but Musk also didn't want to be the country's scapegoat for everything the administration has done and will ever do.
The fact that Musk brought up this topic on his own — Pogue later pointed out that he didn't initiate any conversation about Trump, though online commentators disputed that claim, with one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the White House staffer's response a "delayed answer" — demonstrates how much this issue has been bothering the father of 12. While this isn't the first time that he has accidentally let it slip that their relationship was on the rocks (Musk practically all but admitted his Trump bromance was over just last month), this is still a big moment. And people took notice.
Responding to a clip from the interview that was shared on X, one user expressed concern for Musk's overall well-being. "Feel some strain in his voice, the natural pleading, strained almost teary, what happened to him?" they tweeted. Another commentator sympathized with the tech billionaire, despite not being a fan of him otherwise, noting, "I don't like Elon, but I understand where he's coming from. No matter what he says, he'll be scrutinized for it. So he's playing the safe game."
Trump and Musk's bromance has been unraveling for months
Chinks in the armor of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance have shown themselves in various ways over the past few months, especially since the divisive politician became the president for a second term. For starters, Trump shaded a friend of his for taking a weight loss drug, and the internet is fully convinced that he was referring to Musk. What kind of friend fat-shames you in front of the whole world? Not a good one, that's for sure. Plus, it's not like the former "Apprentice" host is the world's fittest man — not by a long shot. In fact, Trump's grandchildren all share a healthy habit that he assuredly does not.
Moreover, Trump has been trying to ice out Musk from his inner circle for a while now, and it finally seems like he was successful. After what felt like a constant parade of photo ops and various headline-grabbing events that featured the tech billionaire hanging out with the president's extended family — Kai Trump even called him "Uncle Elon" — all of that fanfare has since died down considerably. And, based on the SpaceX founder's interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning," he came across as someone who wanted to cut ties while also not getting blamed for every controversial decision that's been made thus far.