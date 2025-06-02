Elon Musk Hints At Possible Reason His Bromance With Trump Crashed & Burned

If you had "Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance would die a horrible death" on your 2025 Bingo card, congrats, you can mark that spot off. During an interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning" — a chat that reporter David Pogue notably defined as "surreal" (via YouTube) — the controversial tech billionaire acknowledged that he didn't agree with everything the Trump administration was doing. Then, the SpaceX founder admitted that he didn't want to trash the people in charge, but Musk also didn't want to be the country's scapegoat for everything the administration has done and will ever do.

The fact that Musk brought up this topic on his own — Pogue later pointed out that he didn't initiate any conversation about Trump, though online commentators disputed that claim, with one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the White House staffer's response a "delayed answer" — demonstrates how much this issue has been bothering the father of 12. While this isn't the first time that he has accidentally let it slip that their relationship was on the rocks (Musk practically all but admitted his Trump bromance was over just last month), this is still a big moment. And people took notice.

Responding to a clip from the interview that was shared on X, one user expressed concern for Musk's overall well-being. "Feel some strain in his voice, the natural pleading, strained almost teary, what happened to him?" they tweeted. Another commentator sympathized with the tech billionaire, despite not being a fan of him otherwise, noting, "I don't like Elon, but I understand where he's coming from. No matter what he says, he'll be scrutinized for it. So he's playing the safe game."