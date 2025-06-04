Ainsley Earhardt's Ugly Neon Suit Is So Blinding We Had To Look Away
It looks like Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt needs to get her color analysis done STAT. Whatever season her color palette is, we're officially certain that it does not include highlighter yellow. Earhardt's outfits have completely missed the mark plenty of times, but this time is a bit different, since her error is all about the color.
On June 4, Earhardt appeared on "Fox & Friends" fully prepared to paint the town yellow. She sported a Cinq à Sept cropped jacket and matching pants in an extra bold hue. While this color definitely popped on camera, it did so at Earhardt's expense, causing her to look washed out and fade into the background. In Earhardt's defense, it is a bit of a myth that blondes always look bad in yellow. Yet, yellow, in general, is a tough color to wear, and it requires you to find your own ideal shade in order to look your best. Earhardt may not have been one of 2024's worst dressed news personalities, but if she continues to pick colors like this one, 2025 may be a different story.
Ainsley Earhardt's fluorescent-looking fashion statement didn't come cheap
Not only does this outfit prove that she may not know what colors look best on her; it's also evidence that Ainsley Earhardt lives a lavish lifestyle. How, you ask? Well, "Fox & Friends" airs five days a week, which means that the hosts need plenty of camera-ready ensembles. This Cinq à Sept Amanda Cropped Jacket was originally sold at Bloomingdale's for $395. The Cinq à Sept Amanda Pants were for sale for the same price. It's not surprising that Earhardt might wear some high-end ensembles on the air. $800 for one suit, however, is certainly a splurge for the average shopper.
On the website, the color of Earhardt's blindingly bright suit is called "Starfruit," but we think "Crossing Guard Standing in Direct Sunlight" might have been a more accurate name for this particular shade. If Earhardt wants to try her hand at wearing yellow again as the warm-weather months roll in, we think a shade that's a bit softer and warmer might be her best bet.