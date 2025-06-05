Sutton Foster Reportedly Revealed Her True Colors To Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee In Calculated Move
The dating rumors that plagued Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have been going on longer than we thought — so long, in fact, that many believe the pair's secret romance was also happening while Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness. Reports claimed that Furness and Jackman divorced in large part due to his affair with the "Younger" star. Sometimes, where there's smoke, there's fire, and a lot of that smoke might be coming from the hot tea one insider spilled about Foster's interactions with Furness during this affair. While Furness and Jackman were still married, the insider claimed they would actually go on double dates with Foster and her ex.
During these outings, Foster would try to establish a bond between herself and Jackman's former wife. In hindsight, however, Foster's attempts at friendship may have just given more reason for Furness to dislike her. "The fact that Sutton used to go on double dates and tried so hard to befriend Deb is extremely disturbing to her," the source said in an interview with Daily Mail. If these allegations are true, Foster's actions could be perceived as a bit misguided at best and manipulative at worst.
Additionally, Foster would've been showing off the more devious side of her acting chops if she could have had an intimate fling with Jackman while entertaining dinner dates with him and his wife. If that was the case, we imagine that she could've been waiting for Furness and Jackman to call it quits for a long time — so much so that Foster might've cheered when Jackman's messy divorce from Furness was almost finally over.
Are Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster still together after all the controversy?
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman haven't confirmed whether or not the affair allegations were true. Neither has Deborra-Lee Furness. However, her cryptic statements after her divorce from Jackman was finalized added more spice to the infidelity rumors. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she said in a statement to Daily Mail. "'It's a profound wound that cuts deep; however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us." Whether true or not, both Foster's and Jackman's reputations have certainly taken a hit that Furness has no interest in salvaging.
Although you'd think the bad publicity could add some tension between the pair's own relationship, sources claimed this was far from the case. A source asserted that Foster is as close to her boyfriend as she's ever been, and may even be helping him weather the storm. "He is still with Sutton, and they are trying to navigate this delicately," the insider said in an interview with Us Weekly. However, it's clear the gossip has gotten to Foster on some level. For instance, although she still showed her face at special industry events in public, Foster has restricted the comment section on her Instagram page in the wake of Furness's heartbreaking statement. The social media and public silence speak volumes that Foster's alleged affair with Hugh Jackman might've had wider fallout than we knew.