Sutton Foster Reportedly Revealed Her True Colors To Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee In Calculated Move

The dating rumors that plagued Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have been going on longer than we thought — so long, in fact, that many believe the pair's secret romance was also happening while Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness. Reports claimed that Furness and Jackman divorced in large part due to his affair with the "Younger" star. Sometimes, where there's smoke, there's fire, and a lot of that smoke might be coming from the hot tea one insider spilled about Foster's interactions with Furness during this affair. While Furness and Jackman were still married, the insider claimed they would actually go on double dates with Foster and her ex.

During these outings, Foster would try to establish a bond between herself and Jackman's former wife. In hindsight, however, Foster's attempts at friendship may have just given more reason for Furness to dislike her. "The fact that Sutton used to go on double dates and tried so hard to befriend Deb is extremely disturbing to her," the source said in an interview with Daily Mail. If these allegations are true, Foster's actions could be perceived as a bit misguided at best and manipulative at worst.

Additionally, Foster would've been showing off the more devious side of her acting chops if she could have had an intimate fling with Jackman while entertaining dinner dates with him and his wife. If that was the case, we imagine that she could've been waiting for Furness and Jackman to call it quits for a long time — so much so that Foster might've cheered when Jackman's messy divorce from Furness was almost finally over.