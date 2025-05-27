Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee's Messy Divorce Is Finally Almost Over (Cue Sutton Foster's Cheers)
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced that they were separating in September 2023, but it wasn't until late May 2025 that Furness actually filed for divorce in New York. The couple had been married for 27 years at the time of the separation announcement, and they have two adopted children together.
Jackman and Furness' relationship first started after they met in 1995 while working on an Australian TV show, and they were married less than a year later. Their split was unexpected for many, and one of the reasons for the separation was reportedly Jackman's romantic relationship with Sutton Foster, his co-star in "The Music Man" on Broadway.
This official divorce filing seems to signal the end of the messiness behind the scenes with Jackman and Furness' divorce. There had been rumors of drama about how much money Furness would get in the divorce. The couple apparently didn't have a prenuptial agreement, and after starring in high profile projects as Wolverine, Jackman's net worth is in the multi millions.
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's relationship seems to be going strong
Rumors that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were dating go back to their time starring in "The Music Man" in 2022. But apparently, Furness is said to have had no idea that the two were together, and she was not happy when they started dating. Foster filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in late 2024. The couple had been married since 2014.
As of May 2025, Foster seems to be moving into Jackman's New York apartment, which he once shared with Furness. Jackman and Furness bought the Chelsea apartment that Foster may be moving into back in August 2022, only about a year before they announced their split. This is just one of the homes that Furness and Jackman bought together. Along with the New York property, they reportedly have a house in Sydney on Bondi Beach as well as in The Hamptons. Our guess is that with the official divorce filing, the two have agreed how they'd separate the properties, with Jackman presumably getting the apartment in Chelsea.