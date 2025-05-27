Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee's Messy Divorce Is Finally Almost Over (Cue Sutton Foster's Cheers)

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced that they were separating in September 2023, but it wasn't until late May 2025 that Furness actually filed for divorce in New York. The couple had been married for 27 years at the time of the separation announcement, and they have two adopted children together.

Jackman and Furness' relationship first started after they met in 1995 while working on an Australian TV show, and they were married less than a year later. Their split was unexpected for many, and one of the reasons for the separation was reportedly Jackman's romantic relationship with Sutton Foster, his co-star in "The Music Man" on Broadway.

This official divorce filing seems to signal the end of the messiness behind the scenes with Jackman and Furness' divorce. There had been rumors of drama about how much money Furness would get in the divorce. The couple apparently didn't have a prenuptial agreement, and after starring in high profile projects as Wolverine, Jackman's net worth is in the multi millions.