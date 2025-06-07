The Rumored Relationship Red Flag That Predicted Natalie Portman's Divorce

Academy Award-winning actor Natalie Portman and professional dancer Benjamin Millepied were among the many celebrity couples who sadly split up in 2023, with their divorce reportedly finalized the following year. Though the former couple themselves have largely kept quiet on the matter, the final straw seemed to be when Millepied reportedly stepped out on Portman. The choreographer's alleged extramarital activities came to light in June 2023, with a source disclosing to People at the time that the affair was brief and Millepied "knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together." Evidently, he was unsuccessful.

However, the "Garden State" star might have actually seen it coming, as there was a rumored relationship red flag that predicted her divorce long before it happened. After all, Millepied apparently had another girlfriend when he first hooked up with Portman around 2009. According to The Guardian, the Frenchman was even still living with his then-partner when he was working on "Black Swan" with Portman and sparks began to fly between the two. This ultimately culminated in Millepied leaving his girlfriend for the actor.

So, yeah, the start of their relationship was just a little bit sketchy. Granted, Millepied and Portman went on to wed in 2012, and were married for an entire decade before things irreparably fell apart. But as the old adage goes, if they'll cheat with you, they'll probably cheat on you. People can certainly grow and change, but old habits still die hard.