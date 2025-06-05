Trump Puts Elon Musk On Blast For His Post-White House Meltdown (Bye Bye, Bromance!)

We all know that Donald Trump can't stay quiet when someone says something bad about him. Now, just two days after Elon Musk confirmed what we suspected about his relationship with Trump being on the rocks, Trump has fired back. Not long ago, the pair of billionaires were the ultimate BFFs. Yet, now Trump believes that Musk has "Trump derangement syndrome." Let the feud officially begin.

Now that Musk is no longer a part of Trump's administration, he's making his salty feelings about his apparently former friend known. On June 3, he took to X, writing: "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong."

Just two days later, during a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Trump addressed Musk's tweet in the Oval Office, and unsurprisingly, he's not happy. "I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here," he said (via X). Trump added: "He had no problem with it. All of the sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we're gonna have to the cut EV mandate," per X. He ended his words on the topic with a particularly interesting point: "He hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that'll be next. But, I'm very disappointed in Elon." He also added, "It's sort of Trump derangement syndrome" (via CNN).