Trump Puts Elon Musk On Blast For His Post-White House Meltdown (Bye Bye, Bromance!)
We all know that Donald Trump can't stay quiet when someone says something bad about him. Now, just two days after Elon Musk confirmed what we suspected about his relationship with Trump being on the rocks, Trump has fired back. Not long ago, the pair of billionaires were the ultimate BFFs. Yet, now Trump believes that Musk has "Trump derangement syndrome." Let the feud officially begin.
Now that Musk is no longer a part of Trump's administration, he's making his salty feelings about his apparently former friend known. On June 3, he took to X, writing: "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong."
Just two days later, during a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Trump addressed Musk's tweet in the Oval Office, and unsurprisingly, he's not happy. "I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here," he said (via X). Trump added: "He had no problem with it. All of the sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we're gonna have to the cut EV mandate," per X. He ended his words on the topic with a particularly interesting point: "He hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that'll be next. But, I'm very disappointed in Elon." He also added, "It's sort of Trump derangement syndrome" (via CNN).
Musk has already responded to Trump's comments
It seems that the wilting of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance has quickly turned into an outright indirect bickering session. Promptly after Trump claimed that Musk was previously a fan of the bill he's now badmouthing, Musk took to X to set the record straight. He posted a clip of Donald's statement and claimed, "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!" In another tweet, he echoed his previous claims about the "big beautiful bill." "Whatever," he wrote. He added: "Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill. ... but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill. In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that [is] both big and beautiful... Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."
Making enemies seems to be one of Trump's greatest skills. Though, he blames this on "Trump derangement syndrome" and claims that "people leave my administration, and they love us, and then at some point, they miss it so badly. ... and some of them actually become hostile, per X. We have a feeling that this is yet another thing Musk would disagree with Trump about. And, as things continue to unfold, this could actually end up being Trump's messiest feud of all time.