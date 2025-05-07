Fox News Anchor Dana Perino's Worst Hair & Make-Up Fails We Can't Ignore
Being a newscaster is harder than it looks. Covering breaking stories and reading off a speedy teleprompter are no easy feats, but keeping up appearances might be the toughest job of all. Looking presentable on camera is almost as important in the media industry as getting the news out to viewers — and Dana Perino likely understands that pressure. But as a beloved anchor at Fox News, one has to wonder why Perino is constantly experiencing beauty bloopers.
Perino has been in the public eye for most of her career. We have witnessed her stunning transformation since the early '00s, when she was the White House press secretary under President George W. Bush. Earlier photos of Perino highlight a much softer version of her everyday makeup look, and since we know what she looks like makeup-free, it's hard to imagine how she went from minimalist to bogged down with product. "The Five" co-host seemingly had an opposite transition with her hair, going from an awkward chin-length style to a much more modern 'do. Still, she's been known to have her share of awkward style moments. We asked a professional to give us a rundown on all of Perino's worst hair and makeup fails.
Dana Perino can't blame studio lighting for eyeliner fail
While in the makeup chair at Fox News studios, Dana Perino whipped out her phone to share a few news updates before taping a September 2024 episode of "The Five." "A lot of makeup, I know, because I'm going to do the show," she prefaced on TikTok. But her attempt at a smoky eye and thick band of eyeliner are too distracting to focus on anything else in the video.
Luna Viola, a professional hair and makeup artist for the fashion industry and red carpets, gave The List a few tips on how Perino can elevate her look without so much product. "I would soften the whole look by using a warm dark brown shade instead of black," she said. "Earthy shades complement blond hair and blue eyes in a very natural way, especially if well blended around the eyelids and socket area." She also recommended Perino stay away from bold eyeliner on the lower lash line. A softer and more blended look would match Perino's features better and look more sophisticated.
Dana Perino's falsies look like they'll fly away
One thing is for sure: Dana Perino would not be caught dead in a full face of glam without heavy lashes. A lash can do so much to a makeup look, specifically enhancing the pop effect of a person's eyes. Perino, however, has gone overboard. In an Instagram video with Kate DePetro, Perino's feathered false lashes look so large that we're surprised they didn't blow away in the wind.
Sometimes, the news anchor opts for a subtler look, though not in the traditional sense. In another video posted to Instagram, Perino traded her false lashes in for a heaping dose of mascara. Her lashes were caked in product and strewn about her lid, angled every which way like black blades of grass.
Before and after Dana Perino's bob
Dana Perino must own a Dyson Airwrap because her hair is almost exclusively styled in a bouncy blowout while commentating on Fox News. But prior to her TV days, Perino sported a bowl-cut bob that never ventured past her jaw. The only explanation is that she spent so much time in the White House that she started morphing into Hillary Clinton.
According to Luna Viola, the rounded layers and minimal length "accentuates her jawline, making her features look slightly harsh compared to a more soft layered style." Comparing her style today, Viola said her chest-length hair elongates her face and softens her features to be much more flattering. But the pro stylist recommends something in between. "I would personally suggest a lob, which is a mid-length style, very up-to-date, easy to maintain, and suitable for all ages."
Dana Perino's blonde roots are an optical illusion
The bob days might be over, but Dana Perino still has one hair maintenance routine that has us wondering if her stylist doesn't like her. Kudos to Perino for keeping up with dying her roots, but in a photo with Harold Ford Jr. that she posted to Instagram, the D.C. retiree's bleach job didn't appear to match the rest of her hair. Rather than having a slightly darker shadow root, which many faux blondes opt for, the hair near the top of her head was notably lighter than her grown-out hair and lower layers. In fact, her roots are so uniformly blonde that it's hard to decipher whether that's her natural hair or a wig. Lest we forget that Perino is duking it out with Pam Bondi in a battle of the blondes — this certainly gave her a leg up.