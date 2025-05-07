Fox News Anchor Dana Perino's Worst Hair & Make-Up Fails We Can't Ignore

Being a newscaster is harder than it looks. Covering breaking stories and reading off a speedy teleprompter are no easy feats, but keeping up appearances might be the toughest job of all. Looking presentable on camera is almost as important in the media industry as getting the news out to viewers — and Dana Perino likely understands that pressure. But as a beloved anchor at Fox News, one has to wonder why Perino is constantly experiencing beauty bloopers.

Perino has been in the public eye for most of her career. We have witnessed her stunning transformation since the early '00s, when she was the White House press secretary under President George W. Bush. Earlier photos of Perino highlight a much softer version of her everyday makeup look, and since we know what she looks like makeup-free, it's hard to imagine how she went from minimalist to bogged down with product. "The Five" co-host seemingly had an opposite transition with her hair, going from an awkward chin-length style to a much more modern 'do. Still, she's been known to have her share of awkward style moments. We asked a professional to give us a rundown on all of Perino's worst hair and makeup fails.