Bradley Cooper Exposes His Thinning Hair In Jarring NYC Street Outing
Bradley Cooper has experimented with a variety of different hairstyles during his time in the spotlight. Although he's known for his luscious locks, his hair isn't always perfectly neat. Cooper proved he didn't mind rocking the shaggy look in public at the 2025 Super Bowl, where he was nearly unrecognizable without his typical Hollywood do. But the "A Star Is Born" actor also seemed to show that he wasn't too worried about letting some of his hair go, either. Cooper was spotted walking the streets of New York looking more regular than glamorous. He sported blue shades, an unassuming green shirt, and a colorful backpack during his casual stroll.
Since he likely didn't intend on being in front of a camera that day, his hair seemed styled less for excellence and more to just get him through the day. However, genetics, rather than choice, might've played a part in the actor's modest appearance. Cooper's hair seemed to be a bit thinner than usual, a secret that the sunlight only helped highlight. Although his hairline is intact to some degree, the front and some of the side portions of his hair do look somewhat faded. It was a pretty jarring sighting, since it'd been a long time since the "Wedding Crashers" star was typically seen without a full head of thick hair.
Bradley Cooper may have already taken steps to avoid balding
Some fans believe that Bradley Cooper has actually shown signs of balding before. There were instances much earlier in his career where his hair not only looked a bit thinner, but also seemed to be receding as well. Although this could've been the result of poor hairstyling choices back then, a common sentiment was that Cooper got himself a hair transplant to restore his locks to peak condition. One fan on Reddit felt they even deduced the timeframe when the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star had received the procedure. "I think he got a hair transplant somewhere between 2012 and 2014. If you look at his earlier films like 'He's Just Not That Into You' or 'All About Steve,' you can see he has a bit of a widow's peak," the commenter said. They also figured the hair restoration medicine, finasteride, further helped give his locks a boost.
If the rumors about Cooper's past hair battles are true, the commenter might've been on to something. Back in 2014, an anonymous source alleged that Cooper was taking the medication Propecia to further prevent himself from balding. "And to his delight, it seems to be working," the source claimed to Radar Online. But whether balding or not, Cooper has already shown that losing his hair might not be a bad thing for him. Unlike other celebs who look unrecognizable with a shaved head, Cooper has worn his do short on several occasions and appeared virtually the same. At the very least, we're confident a hairless Cooper would still look better than the awful beard he once debuted that screamed rom-com role gone wrong.