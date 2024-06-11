Bradley Cooper Debuts Awful New Beard & It's Screaming Hallmark Rom-Com Role Gone Wrong

Bradley Cooper has debuted a new facial hair look, and it's a little strange. In paparazzi photos taken on June 10, 2024, he could be seen with a mustache and short beard — except for the area below his bottom lip to the top of his chin, which has been completely shaved. Just a few days prior, on June 7, Cooper was photographed, and his beard was styled in the standard way, with no strangely bare spots.

Cooper's new facial hair seems to be unpopular. When Entertainment Tonight shared a photo of him with the look on X, formerly Twitter, one person sarcastically replied, "That's not unusual at all!" Another critic replied to Page Six's tweet about Cooper's new beard and said, "One man, 2 beards ... and an awful hairpiece." At least the negative reactions may sting less than people's reactions to Cooper's non-rhythmic dancing at the Eras Tour.

However, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor's new facial hair is somewhat familiar to Hallmark fans. Hallmark star Tyler Hynes has a similar — but better — beard, which can be seen on his Instagram.