Elon Musk All But Admits His Trump Bromance Is Over (& We're Surprised It Took This Long)

Some high-profile relationships just aren't built to last. Although President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk once spent ample time scarring Barron Trump with Thanksgiving singalongs and showing their codependence in places like the Trump National Golf Club, among several other activities, it seems Musk's days of ditching his family to hang with his presidential BFF have come to an end.

Musk used to be President Trump's lapdog through thick and thin. However, his opposition toward the commander in chief's One Big Beautiful Bill, which House Republicans passed on May 22, 2025, showed he may no longer be President Trump's yes man. "I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, which increases the budget deficit, not decrease it, and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing," Musk told CBS Sunday Morning's David Pogue in a clip shared on X on May 27, 2025. Pogue similarly expressed the thought that the bill could greatly undermine DOGE's first-year efforts to limit government spending. Though President Trump is presumably proud of his bill, Musk shot it down, saying that it can't be both "big" and "beautiful," regardless of how much the commander in chief wants it to be. In the process, he conveyed he's no longer on board with all facets of the president's agenda.