Donald & Ivanka Trump's Shady Habit Doesn't Bode Well For Their Marriages

It's long been suspected that Donald Trump favors Ivanka Trump over his other four children. The president clearly admires his eldest daughter's work ethic, frequently relying on her wisdom when Ivanka served as a senior advisor during his first administration. Despite the mother-of-three's decision not to return to the White House, she and her family were prominently featured at Donald's 2025 inauguration ceremony, and just days later, Ivanka and one of her sons joined the divisive politician in his VIP section at the Super Bowl. But, although their father-daughter relationship appears solid, the same can't be said about the state of their respective marriages. One sign in particular has us intrigued: Both Donald and Ivanka often appear in public without their wedding rings on.

A typically cynical commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted, "Soooo #Ivanka doesn't wear a wedding ring just like #Trump doesn't? She takes after her dad in all aspects." But does this really mean the two are covertly speaking to divorce lawyers? To get an expert's take on the topic, The List spoke exclusively to Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and host of the podcast "Love Works," who pointed out that there are plenty of practical reasons why the president and first daughter would opt to go bare-handed — many of which are also completely innocent.

As Moore noted, "Some married people choose not to wear their rings because they've lost their ring before when taking it off to wash their hands or they've left it on the nightstand when traveling." Fear can also play a part, too. "For wealthy people, not wearing a wedding ring is often a safety measure to protect against theft," she explained. "In Ivanka's case, her wedding ring was likely very pricey, and she may keep it at home when out in public, in order to avoid losing it or getting stolen."