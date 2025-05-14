Trump Insider's Bombshell Claim That Donald & Melania 'Separated' Has Everyone Feeling Vindicated
When journalist Michael Wolff sat down for a podcast interview with the Daily Beast, it certainly was not his first time courting the ire of President Donald Trump. While digging into the tumult of the first 100 days of Trump's second presidency, Wolff brought up a perspective he's touched on before — that Donald and first lady Melania Trump are leading two separate lives. There have been some signs that Melania and Donald are headed for a split, but Wolff suggested the first couple is, in essence, "separated."
After publishing his second biography about Donald, titled "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," Wolff suggested that Melania's reaction to having to return to the campaign trail indicated a sense of deep separation between herself and her husband. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage," Wolff told "The Daily Beast Podcast" host Joanna Coles. "[T]hey live separate lives... The president of the United States and the first lady are separated," Wolff boldly stated. This feels at least somewhat vindicating, especially considering how Melania repeatedly snubs Donald's attempts at PDA, or how little she appeared beside Donald as he campaigned for president in 2024.
While White House communications director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast Wolff is a "lying sack of s**t," this hasn't stopped Wolff from suggesting that not only are the president and first lady living distant lives, but that Melania herself is rarely at the White House.
Trump biographer suggests Melania is avoiding her marriage to Donald Trump
According to The New York Times, first lady Melania Trump has only spent a handful of Donald Trump's first 100 days in the White House, implying that she's usually wandering around the halls of Mar-A-Lago or perhaps pestering her son Barron Trump while he's at college. In fact, Melania might've used Barron as an excuse to avoid returning to the White House. "The Daily Beast Podcast" host Joanna Coles brought this up with Michael Wolff during their chat together. While musing on the number of days Melania has been seen in the White House has "turned out to be 14," Coles left room for Wolff to point out the somewhat obvious.
"But [the Times] didn't go and say, 'this is obviously a marriage in trouble,'" Wolff said, indicating a type of exasperation at having to ruminate on why Melania is so mysteriously absent. Wolff went on to say that "the American public has been sold a bill of goods" when it comes to Donald and "his glamorous wife." Wolff pointed out "the fact that they don't spend any time together" as a fairly blatant testament to the truth about Donald and Melania's marriage.
During her second time as first lady, Melania has appeared a bit more disheveled than usual, suggesting that she just might be over not only the duties required of the position, but also the marriage that ties her to it.