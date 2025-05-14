Trump Insider's Bombshell Claim That Donald & Melania 'Separated' Has Everyone Feeling Vindicated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When journalist Michael Wolff sat down for a podcast interview with the Daily Beast, it certainly was not his first time courting the ire of President Donald Trump. While digging into the tumult of the first 100 days of Trump's second presidency, Wolff brought up a perspective he's touched on before — that Donald and first lady Melania Trump are leading two separate lives. There have been some signs that Melania and Donald are headed for a split, but Wolff suggested the first couple is, in essence, "separated."

After publishing his second biography about Donald, titled "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," Wolff suggested that Melania's reaction to having to return to the campaign trail indicated a sense of deep separation between herself and her husband. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage," Wolff told "The Daily Beast Podcast" host Joanna Coles. "[T]hey live separate lives... The president of the United States and the first lady are separated," Wolff boldly stated. This feels at least somewhat vindicating, especially considering how Melania repeatedly snubs Donald's attempts at PDA, or how little she appeared beside Donald as he campaigned for president in 2024.

While White House communications director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast Wolff is a "lying sack of s**t," this hasn't stopped Wolff from suggesting that not only are the president and first lady living distant lives, but that Melania herself is rarely at the White House.