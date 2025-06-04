Signs That Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Is Destined For Divorce
From the outside, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's lavish life is ideal. Decamping to Florida and snuggling into their luxury Miami Beach residence after Donald Trump's first presidential term was the initial sign that Ivanka and Kushner were ready to live the quiet life. But upon her father's reelection, Ivanka hinted at dipping a toe back into the political pool. "I am proud of his unwavering strength and resilience and am excited to celebrate this historic milestone alongside him once more," she wrote in a January 2025 Instagram post. If Ivanka makes her way back to Washington, D.C., we know one person will surely be frustrated.
Kushner would likely not take Ivanka's potential political comeback well, considering it has been reported that he was the one who encouraged her to step away from her family. "Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children," a source told RadarOnline.com in 2022, noting that removing herself from politics has made her an outcast amongst her family. That was apparently only the beginning of a long list of signs to make us worried about Ivanka and Kushner's relationship — pulling back the curtain, it seems the red flags began even before the Trumps entered the White House.
Their families didn't initially approve of their relationship
In his 2022 memoir, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," Jared Kushner shared details of his early split from Ivanka Trump in 2008, just as they were getting serious. "When I realized that I was falling in love with Ivanka, I grew concerned about our different religions," he wrote. "As hard and painful as it was, I broke up with her. Ivanka told me it was the worst decision of my life." In 2016, a friend of Kushner told The New Yorker that it was his Modern Orthodox Jewish parents — raising Kushner in the same religion — who ultimately didn't approve of Ivanka, who grew up Presbyterian.
When they got back together, and Ivanka declared that she would convert to Judaism, the roles reversed. Kushner revealed in his memoir that, although Donald Trump had no qualms with his daughter converting, he did have his eyes set on a different partner for Ivanka. Donald purportedly said that former NFL quarterback Tom Brady was looking to pursue the former model. In 2018, multiple sources told The New York Times that Donald bemoaned Kushner, saying that he "could have had Tom Brady" in his family, but, "Instead, I got Jared Kushner." Yikes ... even though he was reportedly kidding, that's not a ringing endorsement.
The couple's less-than-enthusiastic date nights
It's difficult to maintain that initial honeymoon phase in a relationship after a while, but Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who married in 2009, seemingly gave up on trying. Kushner clearly needs a lesson on relationships, because his date night ideas are sub-par at best. Vogue described the story Ivanka told in a business meeting about her husband's tired romance tactics. "So, my husband's idea of a date night somehow always involves me looking at one of his development sites," Ivanka reportedly said. "So we went to this great restaurant in Brooklyn on Saturday, and all of a sudden I find myself standing on the roof of the Whole Foods in Gowanus in the pouring rain. At midnight. And he's showing me this giant site he just bought. I'm like, 'Huh. So this is why you chose that restaurant.'"
However, since retiring from the political spotlight, the couple seemingly have more time together, based on posts to social media. Ivanka has boasted more than a few luxurious trips with Kushner on Instagram, from Ibiza to India. In May 2025, the couple had a fun Florida weekend for the F1 Miami Grand Prix — but Ivanka's skin-tight fashion fail probably overshadowed the evening.
Jared Kushner didn't support his wife while she was in court
When Ivanka Trump was called as a witness in the New York fraud trial against her father, Donald Trump, her husband was no where to be found. According to Page Six, Jared Kushner was back in Miami, seemingly supporting from a distance or not supporting at all, while his wife took the stand. Since the pair have been living under the radar, it's possible that Kushner was hoping his absence would help keep the already-ensuing drama somewhat at bay.
Others speculated that he had different reasons for staying home. OK! believed he could have dealt the devoted dad card by being with the couples' three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. That isn't an absurd speculation, as Kushner is known to be very present in his children's lives. Ivanka told People in 2020, "Jared is really incredibly hands on as a dad. For him what's most important is his family." She also noted that her mother-in-law lives close by, on top of having a nanny. So all things considered, Kushner could have been by her side in New York.
Sources say Jared and Ivanka's relationship is on the rocks
Though the couple hasn't addressed the rumors that their relationship is on the rocks, sources have confirmed that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are hiding their marital grievances. In 2022, an insider told RadarOnline.com that the pair's marriage is going through a "toxic" stage. "It's all falling apart," they said. "They're always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public."
It could have something to do with Ivanka's speculated desire to return to the White House. According to the Radar source, Kushner hasn't put any energy into that conversation with Ivanka, as he knows it will be detrimental to his family's image, as well as his career. Speculation of the couple's growing friction was sent into overdrive after Ivanka was photographed without her wedding ring on more than one occasion. Whether their relationship is in turbulent waters is up for debate, but they surely aren't fighting hard to limit the rumors of an impending divorce.