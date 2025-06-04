Signs That Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Is Destined For Divorce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the outside, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's lavish life is ideal. Decamping to Florida and snuggling into their luxury Miami Beach residence after Donald Trump's first presidential term was the initial sign that Ivanka and Kushner were ready to live the quiet life. But upon her father's reelection, Ivanka hinted at dipping a toe back into the political pool. "I am proud of his unwavering strength and resilience and am excited to celebrate this historic milestone alongside him once more," she wrote in a January 2025 Instagram post. If Ivanka makes her way back to Washington, D.C., we know one person will surely be frustrated.

Kushner would likely not take Ivanka's potential political comeback well, considering it has been reported that he was the one who encouraged her to step away from her family. "Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children," a source told RadarOnline.com in 2022, noting that removing herself from politics has made her an outcast amongst her family. That was apparently only the beginning of a long list of signs to make us worried about Ivanka and Kushner's relationship — pulling back the curtain, it seems the red flags began even before the Trumps entered the White House.