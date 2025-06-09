Gordon Ramsay's Son Jack Has A Massive Age Gap With His Little Brothers
A study conducted by Springer Nature in 2020 suggests that age gaps between siblings are slowly but surely on the rise. And if you want living proof of this trend, look no further than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana Ramsay's six kids. The older four Ramsay siblings — three girls and a boy — were all born in the space of about three and a half years. About two decades after the fact, Gordon and Tana welcomed two more sons. That massive gap has resulted in a particularly unique dynamic for the Ramsay boys, as Gordon's eldest son Jack Ramsay is significantly older than his younger brothers.
Jack was born on Dec. 31, 1999 — the same day as his twin sister Holly Ramsay. Meanwhile, Jack's younger brother Oscar Ramsay was one of the several celebrity babies to arrive in 2019, being born in April of that year. The youngest member of the Ramsay Clan, Jesse James (yes, like the famous outlaw), came along about four and a half years later in November 2023. So, while Oscar and Jesse are fairly close in age, Jack has just under 20 years on Oscar and nearly 25 years on Jesse. That in mind, as the younger two grow up, we can honestly see Jack being more of a "cool uncle" to them than an older brother. In contrast, all three Ramsay girls — Megan, Holly, and Tilly — are relatively close to each other in age. They were born in 1998, 1999 and 2001, respectively.
What Gordon Ramsay has said about raising more children at his age
Of course, another key age difference to keep in mind is that between Gordon Ramsay himself and his younger children. After all, when youngest son Jesse James Ramsay was born in late 2023, Gordon was 57 years old. However, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in early 2024, Gordon confessed that he and wife Tana Ramsay had always dreamed of having six children. That said, Gordon added that six was the hard limit for him, though he later revealed to "Live" hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that Tana wanted to make it seven.
Ramsay also told ET that while he felt "blessed" to be a father of six, his own advancing age was not lost on him. "I'm gonna be called granddaddy at sports day," he said, adding, "I'm also sure I'll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I'll keep my cap and glasses on." Furthermore, while being a professional chef certainly prepared Gordon for fatherhood, the latter is a full-time job in itself. "The Ramsay household is like running a restaurant where no one goes home. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. 'Dad, can we have that prime rib tonight?' We just finished lunch! Can you give me a minute?!' You're never off, honestly," he shared. It's also quite the full house, as Gordon mentioned on his "Live" appearance that his four adult children had actually moved back into their family home. Frankly, we smell a reality show. Someone get Bravo on the line!