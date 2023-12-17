Meet Gordon And Tana Ramsay's 6 Kids

The following article mentions mental health issues, alcohol issues, and sexual assault.

Tana and Gordon Ramsay became parents for the first time in 1998, and they now have six children. The celebrity chef has spoken about how he wanted his kids' upbringing to differ from his own. "Growing up, I never had a father figure. Everything I was witnessing at the time was from an alcoholic father, so I knew I had to take the opposites," Ramsay told People in 2023. "From that, there was the pressure to get out of the environment [I was] in." Still, he will not hand them everything on a silver platter, either.

But does the "Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip" star run his household like his kitchens? He has parenting rules they need to follow, including watching what they say. Surprisingly, his kids are not allowed to use expletives. "I've said bad words. I say it is an industry language. They don't swear. They don't walk around shouting the f-word," he told The Mirror. And Gordon is not like what many fans would imagine. "Lots of people think dad is a scary, shouty person because they've seen him like it on television," Tilly Ramsay said, per The Standard. "But really, as soon as you meet him or you're in the same room as him, you realize he's genuinely a massive softy — he's like a teddy bear."

They are a close and loving bunch. Meet Tana and Gordon Ramsay's six children.