Meet Gordon And Tana Ramsay's 6 Kids
The following article mentions mental health issues, alcohol issues, and sexual assault.
Tana and Gordon Ramsay became parents for the first time in 1998, and they now have six children. The celebrity chef has spoken about how he wanted his kids' upbringing to differ from his own. "Growing up, I never had a father figure. Everything I was witnessing at the time was from an alcoholic father, so I knew I had to take the opposites," Ramsay told People in 2023. "From that, there was the pressure to get out of the environment [I was] in." Still, he will not hand them everything on a silver platter, either.
But does the "Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip" star run his household like his kitchens? He has parenting rules they need to follow, including watching what they say. Surprisingly, his kids are not allowed to use expletives. "I've said bad words. I say it is an industry language. They don't swear. They don't walk around shouting the f-word," he told The Mirror. And Gordon is not like what many fans would imagine. "Lots of people think dad is a scary, shouty person because they've seen him like it on television," Tilly Ramsay said, per The Standard. "But really, as soon as you meet him or you're in the same room as him, you realize he's genuinely a massive softy — he's like a teddy bear."
They are a close and loving bunch. Meet Tana and Gordon Ramsay's six children.
Megan Jane Ramsay has a degree
Megan Jane Ramsay is the eldest child of Tana and Gordon Ramsay. She was born on May 16, 1998, and from this year on, her parents have celebrated her birth. For Megan's birthday in 2022, the celebrity chef posted a sweet photo and got emotional in the Instagram caption. "Happy Birthday to this gorgeous lady @megan__ramsay. Words can't describe enough how proud you make me feel every day," he wrote.
This is not the only time that Gordon has celebrated his daughter. In June 2019, the doting dad took to Instagram to share his daughter's achievements after she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in psychology. Posting pictures of her in her graduation cap and gown, he wrote, "So proud of this young Lady @megan__ramsay our first Ramsay ever to graduate with a degree @oxfordbrookes hard work pays off!"
Megan has given her dad many reasons to feel proud, but he finds one thing about her questionable: her taste in men. In an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2023, Ramsay did not have nice things to say about Megan's boyfriend, Byron. "He was okay, to begin with," he said. "A bit wet. A little bit sort of ... you want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic."
Megan Ramsay ran the London Half Marathon
Another achievement Megan Ramsay can boast about? Her participation in the London Half Marathon. In 2017, she ran the marathon in honor of the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London. She also commented on her motivation for running, which her mama, Tana Ramsay, reposted on Facebook.
"So proud of you Meg," Tana wrote before posting Megan's message. "This April, I am going to be running the London Marathon with Great Ormond Street Hospital, which is a charity I love working with," Megan's note read. "I would be grateful if you could take a minute out of your day to donate to good cause ... Every donation will help to change someone's life. This is for you, Rocky. Love you and miss you every day." In June 2016, Tana had a miscarriage at five months. They had named their baby boy Rocky.
The marathon is a bit of a tradition in the Ramsay household. Megan ran again in 2023 and was supported by her siblings. In 2018, Gordon Ramsay posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of his twins, Holly and Jack Ramsay. "So proud of Holly and Jack for finishing their first #londonmarathon!" he wrote. In 2019, the patriarch of the Ramsay family posted on X about Megan and Jack running the marathon. "Good luck to all those taking part," Gordon wrote before giving a shoutout to Jack and Megan.
Jack Scott Ramsay joined the Marines
Jack Scott Ramsay is Tana and Gordon Ramsay's second child. He and his sister, Holly Anna Ramsay, were born on December 31, 1999. Jack joined the Royal Marines, a decision that means the world to his dad. In 2020, the celebrity chef posted a photo of Jack in his uniform on Instagram. In the caption, he got emotional. "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement," Gordon wrote.
In a 2023 interview with People, the "Hell's Kitchen" show host touched on his son's career choice again — and his comments make it clear that he is over the moon. "Jack's a Royal Marine commando, off defending the country in some of the most extreme conditions," he said. Gordon also discussed his other children and all that they've accomplished. "Megan's an incredible police officer. Holly's gone into fashion. Tilly's studying at university for her degree," he said. "Tana and I came from a family with no degrees."
Jack Ramsay landed in headlines over an altercation
Unlike his sisters, Jack Ramsay has kept his life out of the limelight, and there is not as much known about him. But he did make headlines in 2022 for an altercation with a man at a festival. The Royal Marine was at the Titan festival in Polzeath, Cornwall, when he was photographed shouting at a man in a burger tent. While tempers were raised, it was hardly a serious offense — although security was called to diffuse the situation.
"We hustled over and claimed the ticket even though it wasn't ours just so we could carry on eating our chips without hearing the number being called out," the man told Daily Mail of what caused the incident. "We placed the order on the table where we sat and let it sit there until Jack came over to claim his burger. This is where things got interesting because his reaction to being late for his order and the fact we had taken it and put it on a table for him he wouldn't accept." The man also alleged that Jack referred to him and his friends as "f***ing scum," going on to claim that Gordon Ramsay's son has a superiority complex.
Jack Ramsay has learned life lessons from his dad
Jack Ramsay is still young but has already learned much from his father, Gordon Ramsay. In a joint interview with GQ in 2019 for a "Father And Son Day" segment, the father and son duo gave a glimpse into their lives and relationship. In their chat, they covered the impact of social media and the problems it poses.
"They look at the charm on social media and all of a sudden you think that these people that are following you are fans," Ramsay said of young people using social media. "They sort of judge their life on what people say about them, which is ridiculous." But his son does not feel this pressure because of the wisdom his dad imparted to him. "I don't think you need to worry, because you've taught me quite well when it comes to real friends, fake friends, you know, how to approach the issue of social media," Jack told GQ. "I've been taught quite well." However, his dad did tease him about responding to direct messages.
Holly Anna Ramsay has discussed her mental health
Holly Anna Ramsay has embraced life in the spotlight and is open and honest with fans, tackling challenging topics like mental health. She has a podcast, "21 & Over with Holly Ramsay," where she chats with public figures like British singer Ella Henderson and model and influencer Sophia Culpo (sister to Olivia Culpo). The podcast is described on Apple Podcasts as being "for those who struggle with anxiety, self-doubt, mental health, and creating identities in today's world."
This is personal for Ramsay, who has spoken about her own mental health, sobriety, and sexual assault. On an episode of her podcast (via YR), she opened up about what had happened to her when she was 18. In discussion with psychotherapist Talitha Fosh, she said, "I didn't tell anyone about it until a year afterwards. I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind. It's confusing and I'm trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good." She told listeners how she was managing her diagnosis of PTSD, anxiety, and depression and, thankfully, has a strong support system behind her. "My family has been an amazing support. It's brought me closer to them in many ways," she said.
Holly Ramsay stopped using alcohol
Holly Ramsay uses her fame to spread awareness for mental health and dispel the stigma associated with it. In a December 2021 Instagram post, Holly celebrated a year without alcohol. She noted that she decided to stop drinking for the sake of her mental well-being.
In the same post, Holly told fans that since giving up alcohol, she has felt better. "This time last year I was at my lowest, and I was scared, but I made a decision to take control of what I could — and that meant removing alcohol from my life ... I won't say that this is forever, but this is for now," she wrote. This should come as no surprise, but her dad is in her corner. "What an incredible young lady, and words can't explain how proud you make me feel," Gordon Ramsay commented on the post.
In 2022, Holly celebrated her second year of sobriety with another Instagram post. "Two years ago today, I hit rock bottom," she wrote. "I was terrified. I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today." She also thanked those closest to her for their unwavering support and told fans she would continue to highlight mental health issues.
Holly Ramsay is in a serious relationship
Holly Anna Ramsay is dating Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and is not shy about it. Her social media is filled with cute photos of herself and Peaty, and they appear to be happy together. And as she hinted in an October 2023 Instagram post caption that reads "4ever," they sure seem to be in it for the long haul.
He has also met her dad, Gordon Ramsay. In an Instagram post from July 2023, Peaty posted a bunch of photos of himself and Holly, including one with Gordon, from their time at the Silverstone racing circuit for the Formula 1 race.
While much of their relationship remains out of the public eye, there is speculation about a potential engagement. And clearly, Holly's already imagined what the big day. "The day he walks me down the aisle, we are going to need so many tissues," Holly told People in a September 2023 interview. "My veil will have to be [made of] tissues so he can walk behind me and mop up his tears."
Tilly Ramsay is a chef
Matilda Ramsay, more commonly referred to by her nickname "Tilly," is Tana and Gordon Ramsay's fourth child. She was born on November 8, 2001. Tilly and her dad have a lot in common: In addition to sharing a birthday, she has also become a chef. She's active on social media, and her Instagram page is filled with photographs of her cooking and competing in challenges.
She has also appeared on "MasterChef Junior US" as a judge and competed on "Celebrity MasterChef Australia." Tilly and her dad filmed an episode of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," and she shared what this was like in an interview with Women's Health in 2022. "We can be competitive over the smallest things," she said. "I think it's because we're so similar, and we both love winning so much that it's so super natural to have that against each other — and it does cause for good fun."
The pair have a close bond, and Tilly regularly makes sweet Instagram posts celebrating her father. This includes a birthday tribute in 2022, which featured a throwback photo of herself and Gordon. "Happy birthday to my best friend!! Thank you for absolutely everything you do. I wouldn't be the person I am without you, love you so much," she captioned the picture. In 2023, Tilly again marked their birthdays with an Instagram post. "Happy birthday to my partner in crime!! I love sharing this special day with you and celebrating together," she wrote.
Tilly Ramsay joined Strictly Come Dancing
Tilly Ramsay showed off her moves when she joined the BBC dance competition "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2021. She was paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, and according to her profile on BBC, she was the youngest performer from that year.
As for what her family thought about her decision to dance for the public? "My family have been very excited," she said, per BBC. "The same with friends, except my brother who said 'you cannot dance,' so I'll have to prove him wrong!" Tilly enjoyed the experience and posted photos on Instagram from her time on the show. In one post, she wrote, "Can't believe this is really happening @bbcstrictly!! See you in 6 days for the launch show #dreamcometrue."
While Tilly did not walk away from the competition with the trophy, she did gain a friendship with Kuzmin. In a sweet Instagram post from December 2021, she celebrated the dancer and their bond. "Happy birthday @nikita__kuzmin !! So grateful for our amazing friendship and all that you helped me to achieve the past couple months, I hope you have the best day ever," she wrote. In 2022, she discussed her time on the show with Women's Health. "Being on 'Strictly' was the best time of my life and I think anyone who does it will find things out about themselves. It's terrifying. It's so scary, and you're so vulnerable, but it's just one of the best things I've ever done," she said.
Oscar Ramsay plays soccer
Oscar Ramsay is the fifth child of Tana and Gordon Ramsay. He was born on April 4, 2019. His dad has commented on his sporting abilities, specifically his love of soccer. Gordon is a big fan of the sport, and he played for the Rangers F.C.'s youth team.
Gordon feels it's important to encourage sports to get his kids active. "It's all about the camps you put them in and the way they mingle and keep them active rather than some game on a screen," he told ET in a 2023 interview. "They need to be active, especially at four. I just got off a flight, and two minutes later, I'm running around a bl***y pitch looking for a football." The celebrity chef posted a video of Oscar's impressive skills on Instagram in May 2023.
There is a significant age gap between Oscar and his older siblings — but that means they have more opportunities to spoil and adore him. Take Holly Ramsay's sweet birthday tribute on Instagram in 2023 as an example. Referring to Oscar as "my littlest best friend," Holly added, "I love you so much. Thank you for making me smile every day." But there has been some jealousy between siblings. "The three of us are always together, and that upsets the other four," Ramsay told People in 2023. "We say, 'Hey, you've had your time with Mom and Dad! It's Oscar's time.'"
Jesse James Ramsay is doted on by his older siblings
Tana and Gordon Ramsay announced happy news on November 11, 2023: they had become parents for the sixth time. "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls ... Done," Gordon wrote on Instagram.
Holly Ramsay posted a photo on Instagram of herself holding her baby brother. "Welcome to the world, Jesse James. I'm a big sister again, and my heart is so full. @tanaramsay, you are a rockstar," she captioned the picture. Tilly Ramsay also posted on Instagram of herself and Jesse James. "Welcome to the world, Jesse James Ramsay!! Feeling so lucky to have another amazing brother and to be a big sister again!!" she wrote. And Gordon posted a video on Instagram of Oscar with his little brother. "Brothers in arms, bonding as brothers should do," he captioned the post.
When Jesse James was born, Tana was 49, and Gordon was 56. The dad has joked about this, telling People in 2023, "I'm going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f***ing walker!" He also quipped that people would assume he was his younger children's grandfather.
The Ramsay kids won't inherit their father's millions
Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay has been incredibly successful, and his children's lives have vastly differed from his childhood. "I didn't want to live in a council house and put my kids to school with second-hand clothes. You strive to better yourself," he told The Mirror in 2019. Clearly, the "Hell's Kitchen" star's work and determination paid off: Gordon's net worth reportedly sits at a cool $220 million. While it's important to him that his kids live comfortably, it's also important that they never lose their drive. The TV personality has raised his kids to understand the value of money and wants them to be hardworking. With that in mind, he has decided that we will not leave his entire fortune to his kin.
"It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way, it's to not spoil them," he told The Telegraph in 2017. "The only thing I've agreed with Tana is that they get a 25% deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat." Growing up, his children got an allowance, but it wasn't over the top. "Meg's at university and has a budget of £100 a week; the others get about £50 a week and they have to pay for their own phones and their bus fare," he said. Fare, er, fair enough.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).