How Being A Professional Chef Prepped Gordon Ramsay For Fatherhood

As a professional chef, Gordon Ramsay knows the importance of having a disciplined, well-trained staff. When it comes to his parenting tactics, the "MasterChef" host has also talked about the importance of teaching his children discipline and responsibility. "They are super disciplined and they are on it man," he told People in January 2024, explaining that he allows his kids to manage their own allowances while giving them an incentive to save.

"If they save that up across the 12 month period, I would match that at Christmas for them," he said. "When you start that practice, at sort of 10, 11, 12, 13, they got their part-time jobs, all of a sudden their minds are focused about their career paths." Money management isn't the only area in which the culinary expert teaches his kids responsibility, as he also makes sure that they take part in their fair share of chores.

"They tidy up after each and every dinner. It's a system," he told the Daily Mail. "It's important they help set and clear the tables, it's important they cook, it's important they do their homework." The disciplined side of Ramsay's parenting tactics isn't very shocking, but those only familiar with his meme-able insults and foul-mouthed yelling stints might be surprised to learn about the softer side of fatherhood.