How Being A Professional Chef Prepped Gordon Ramsay For Fatherhood
Acclaimed chef Gordon Ramsay welcomed his sixth child, a son named Jesse James, in November 2023, taking to Instagram to celebrate the new addition to his family. "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!" the culinary star wrote. The "Hell's Kitchen" host shares his children –- Megan, Jack, Holly, Matilda, Oscar, and Jesse –- with his wife Tana, who worked as a teacher before becoming a cookbook author.
Ramsay began working in the culinary profession in the 1980s, going on to become a multi-Michelin star chef. While it might be difficult to picture the passionate, foul-mouthed chef as a nurturing father, the chef, who welcomed his first child in 1998, actually learned a thing or two about parenting from his career as a culinary expert.
"The Ramsay household is like running a restaurant where no one goes home," the chef told Entertainment Tonight. "Breakfast, lunch and dinner. 'Dad, can we have that prime rib tonight?' We just finished lunch! Can you give me a minute?!' You're never off, honestly." In addition to preparing him for the fast-paced nature of parenthood, Ramsay's culinary career has showcased the importance of discipline while contrasting the softer side of fatherhood.
Gordon Ramsay teaches his kids discipline and responsibility
As a professional chef, Gordon Ramsay knows the importance of having a disciplined, well-trained staff. When it comes to his parenting tactics, the "MasterChef" host has also talked about the importance of teaching his children discipline and responsibility. "They are super disciplined and they are on it man," he told People in January 2024, explaining that he allows his kids to manage their own allowances while giving them an incentive to save.
"If they save that up across the 12 month period, I would match that at Christmas for them," he said. "When you start that practice, at sort of 10, 11, 12, 13, they got their part-time jobs, all of a sudden their minds are focused about their career paths." Money management isn't the only area in which the culinary expert teaches his kids responsibility, as he also makes sure that they take part in their fair share of chores.
"They tidy up after each and every dinner. It's a system," he told the Daily Mail. "It's important they help set and clear the tables, it's important they cook, it's important they do their homework." The disciplined side of Ramsay's parenting tactics isn't very shocking, but those only familiar with his meme-able insults and foul-mouthed yelling stints might be surprised to learn about the softer side of fatherhood.
The chef isn't as explosive with his kids
Gordon Ramsay is a very no-nonsense head chef on his TV shows, but that doesn't mean that he's always strict when it comes to parenting. While Ramsay and his wife have some pretty clear-cut rules and expectations for their kids, the culinary expert has revealed that he's much gentler in parenting than he is on television.
"The kids have brought the most emotion out of me," the "Kitchen Nightmares" host told People in 2023. "Everyone thinks, 'God, you must be an absolute ass to be at home with.' [But] Tana's super fierce, an ex-Montessori school teacher. So I'm the softie." For those who've watched "MasterChef Junior," a program that features kid chefs, it's no surprise that the esteemed Ramsay can channel his nurturing nature when it comes to his own kids.
This gentler side also extends to Ramsay's colorful language, as the culinary expert has resolved to keep his swear words away from his kids. "We don't swear at home," he told the Daily Mail. "They know I've said bad words. I say it is an industry language. They don't swear. They don't walk around shouting the f-word." With all this in mind, we're certain that Ramsay will apply everything he's learned from his culinary career to raising the newest addition to his family.