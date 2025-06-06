Vivian Wilson Reacts To Elon Musk & Donald Trump's Petty Feud In The Most Flawless Way

Vivian Wilson has humbled her dad, Elon Musk, with brutal insults several times at this stage. However, when the SpaceX founder's bromance with Donald Trump officially ended with Musk calling him out via multiple tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wilson didn't have many words, possibly because the situation was hilarious enough on its own. Musk's estranged daughter reacted to the drama by sharing an Instagram Story of her saying, "I do not want to comment" before laughing uncontrollably. If that didn't get under the tech billionaire's skin, her caption, "I love being proven right," most likely did the trick. Wilson also aptly took to X's competitor, Threads, to shade the Tesla founder by writing, "Such beauty in life" and "The weather is so lovely today."

Of course, the outspoken activist's subtle shade didn't end there. Wilson also posted a screenshot of her Threads post to her Instagram Stories with Chase Icon's "Job Application" playing in the background, seemingly urging her dad to start looking for new work since he had likely tweeted himself out of any chance of working under Trump again. Wilson similarly hit Musk with another scathing diss about his biggest insecurity in the past too.

@vivllainous/Instagram

During a March 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson rolled her eyes at Musk and many other conservative figures' failed attempts at being funny, quipping, "Most of them have the charisma of a soaking bathrobe." Further, she also labeled the Trump administration as "cartoonishly evil" for its transphobic views and harsh immigration policies. So, needless to say, Wilson likely reveled in watching a once-crucial member of Team Trump turn on him.