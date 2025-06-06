Vivian Wilson Reacts To Elon Musk & Donald Trump's Petty Feud In The Most Flawless Way
Vivian Wilson has humbled her dad, Elon Musk, with brutal insults several times at this stage. However, when the SpaceX founder's bromance with Donald Trump officially ended with Musk calling him out via multiple tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wilson didn't have many words, possibly because the situation was hilarious enough on its own. Musk's estranged daughter reacted to the drama by sharing an Instagram Story of her saying, "I do not want to comment" before laughing uncontrollably. If that didn't get under the tech billionaire's skin, her caption, "I love being proven right," most likely did the trick. Wilson also aptly took to X's competitor, Threads, to shade the Tesla founder by writing, "Such beauty in life" and "The weather is so lovely today."
Of course, the outspoken activist's subtle shade didn't end there. Wilson also posted a screenshot of her Threads post to her Instagram Stories with Chase Icon's "Job Application" playing in the background, seemingly urging her dad to start looking for new work since he had likely tweeted himself out of any chance of working under Trump again. Wilson similarly hit Musk with another scathing diss about his biggest insecurity in the past too.
During a March 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson rolled her eyes at Musk and many other conservative figures' failed attempts at being funny, quipping, "Most of them have the charisma of a soaking bathrobe." Further, she also labeled the Trump administration as "cartoonishly evil" for its transphobic views and harsh immigration policies. So, needless to say, Wilson likely reveled in watching a once-crucial member of Team Trump turn on him.
Vivian Wilson once called Elon Musk 'a grubby little control freak'
Elon Musk's relationship with his daughter, Vivian Wilson, has only grown more strained over the years. In 2022, People reported that the SpaceX founder and his ex-wife Justine Wilson's daughter had filed a petition to alter her name to more appropriately reflect her identity as a trans woman. Further, Vivian chose "Vivian Jenna Wilson" as her new name so that she no longer bore any associations with her father whatsoever. But sadly, time and time again, the PayPal co-founder has refused to acknowledge Vivian's gender identity and frequently stated that the "woke mind virus killed" his child.
However, Vivian has made it clear that she isn't bothered by her biological father's jabs. In fact, when he used the "woke mind virus" quote in a 2024 tweet, Vivian clapped back at him with a scathing Threads post: "You're upset because at the end of the day everyone around you knows you as a delusional and grubby little control freak who hasn't matured as a person for 38 years."
When the tech billionaire used the same insult in a March 2025 tweet, his daughter shared a Threads post of her lip-syncing to viral audio from "RuPaul's Drag Race," saying, "I look pretty good for a dead b***h." Then, when Musk shared an X post to reiterate that he didn't believe his daughter was born trans, Vivian had a brutal diss ready for him. In a Threads post, she wrote that Musk could take all the shots he wanted, but she was still a woman under California law, adding simply, "I don't concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me."