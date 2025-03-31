5 Times Vivian Wilson Humbled Dad Elon Musk With Her Brutal Insults
Sadly, Elon Musk's already strained relationship with his daughter Vivian Wilson has only worsened over time. Based on court documents obtained by People, it was obvious that Wilson was counting down the minutes until she could sever ties with her famous father since she sought to legally change her name just a few days after her 18th birthday. "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Wilson, who was assigned male at birth, wrote as the reason for the name change in her petition.
In addition to changing her first name, Wilson also wanted to legally adopt her mother's last name, evidently to erase any trace of her father. And it was obvious that Musk wasn't supportive of her gender identity. During a 2024 chat with Jordan Peterson for the Daily Wire, the Tesla CEO proclaimed that he was manipulated into signing the consent forms for Wilson's gender re-affirming care and wasn't made fully aware of the effect that puberty blockers would have on her.
"The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," Musk asserted before stating that Wilson was "killed by the woke mind virus," per the New York Post. Then, the tech billionaire bizarrely tried to paint himself as some sort of hero since he promised to do everything in his power to take down the woke mind virus after her transition. Unlike her biological father, Wilson has actually been pretty successful at coming up with some brutal insults that hit him where it hurts.
She labeled him a deadbeat dad
While Elon Musk publicly pushed harmful transphobic rhetoric against his daughter, Vivian Wilson, he spotted an opportunity to falsely perpetuate gay stereotypes too, and the SpaceX founder took it. In a July 2024 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk claimed that Wilson had experienced gender dysphoria possibly because she was "born gay and slightly autistic." The tech billionaire wrote that 4-year-old Wilson's love for fashion and musicals had convinced him of her sexual orientation early on. However, in a post on X competitor Threads, Wilson clarified that Musk couldn't possibly form a fair or accurate characterization even if he tried, since, "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there."
According to Wilson, on the rare occasions that the controversial businessman was around her, he would belittle the youngster for her queerness. "I've been reduced to a happy little stereotype," Wilson noted. "I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general." Likewise, in a July 2024 NBC News interview, Wilson shared that although Musk was granted joint custody following her parents' 2008 divorce, he hardly ever bothered to see her.
However, when Wilson turned 16 and needed consent from both Musk and her mother to start gender re-affirming care, he refused to cooperate with her over text and told her that he wouldn't sign off on any papers until she met him in person. Eventually, Wilson felt she had no choice, so she went to see him, and he read the documents twice while she was present. Her account obviously raised questions about Musk's claim that he was somehow manipulated into signing off.
Vivian Wilson quipped that Musk was a 'pathetic man child'
During her March 2025 Teen Vogue interview, Vivian Wilson hit Elon Musk where it hurts with a scathing diss about his biggest insecurity. While discussing how virulent right-wingers like the X owner lacked a good sense of humor, Wilson quipped, "Most of them have the charisma of a soaking bathrobe." Over the years, Musk has repeatedly tried (and failed) to make himself out to be funny and relatable to the younger generations by posting weird memes on X, so it's safe to say that Wilson's jab would've made him question if that's how people her age truly see him.
The trans activist delivered another well-placed blow when the interviewer asked if she was worried about Musk using his immense power and considerable wealth to get back at her in some way. Wilson shrugged that she wasn't concerned about any potential drawbacks of her scathing, and very public, critiques simply because "He's a pathetic man-child." Once the interview was published, Musk took to X to once again perpetuate the narrative of him fighting the good fight to defeat the "woke mind virus," which took the life of his child, whom he once again misgendered and dead-named.
Wilson shared a screenshot of Musk's tweets to Threads, pointing out in the process that she sought to gain more likes and reposts than him to supposedly hurt the tech billionaire's ego. Although Musk has hundreds of millions of followers on X, his estranged daughter still managed to accomplish her task in a relatively short period. She then shared a TikTok featuring Musk's tweets and lip-synced to "I look pretty good for a dead b***h."
She called him out for seeking the attention of low-lifes
Shortly after Vivian Wilson's Teen Vogue interview was published, Elon Musk took to X to respond to a tweet positing that a select few people who were arrested for vandalizing Teslas as part of a protest against the company and its divisive CEO were either trans or non-binary. "The probability of a trans person being violent appears to be vastly higher than non-trans," Musk penned. "Hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility." Needless to say, Wilson wasn't pleased with the highly offensive remark. Once again, she called her estranged father out on Threads for spreading a false, and potentially damaging, narrative about trans people simply because he was mad about her interview.
Wilson similarly slammed Musk after he took to X in July 2024 to argue that he didn't believe his daughter was actually female in her younger years. Luckily, Wilson confirmed that she didn't lose any sleep over the views of low-lifes like the PayPal co-founder. But, "Obviously Elon can't say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he's desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him," she wrote in her scathing burn.
Additionally, Wilson was quick to point out that while the outspoken tech billionaire could try his best to undermine her gender identity, she would still be recognized as a woman in the eyes of California law. Given all this, it's unsurprising that Wilson admitted to NBC that she didn't actually come out as transgender to Musk, and he had to learn about the major life change in his own daughter's life through word of mouth.
Vivian Wilson labeled Elon Musk 'a grubby little control freak'
After Donald Trump clinched the win in the 2024 presidential elections, Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson took to Threads to profess her intention to relocate to another country because she didn't want to live among people who voted for a transphobe like him. In typical fashion, Musk misgendered his daughter and blamed the "woke mind virus" for claiming her life in his response. In another Threads post, Wilson included a screenshot of his tweet and accused the Tesla CEO of trying to craft a false narrative that painted him as a victim in essentially every situation. Additionally, she couldn't believe that a man with unlimited resources at his disposal couldn't whip up a more original story than the boring old one of a father who was forced to bear the brunt of his child's decisions.
In a follow-up post, Wilson posited that Musk wasn't actually upset about her transitioning but rather had a major issue with the fact that her decision took away the control he so desperately wanted to have over her. She also delivered another scathing blow: "You're upset because at the end of the day everyone around you knows you as a delusional and grubby little control freak who hasn't matured as a person for 38 years. However, last time I checked that's not my f**** problem." Wilson also appeared to shade Musk in yet another Threads post from the time too, noting that whenever she saw people she once believed were her family on social media, she felt glad that she didn't inherit their lack of a spine.
His estranged daughter decried Elon Musk as crazy
In August 2024, Elon Musk misgendered Vivian Wilson once again while responding to a throwback video of him hanging out with several of Musk's 12 children. Then, Wilson took to Threads to call her estranged dad out for trying (and failing) to make himself out to be a doting father who prioritized his kids despite his busy schedule when that clearly wasn't the case at all. "You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop f***ing lying about your own children," she detailed. In addition to taking aim at Musk's PR strategies on multiple occasions, Wilson has also criticized his business acumen too.
While speaking to Hasan Piker on his Twitch stream in March 2025, Wilson labeled Musk's 2031 Mars colonization hopes "a marketing scheme" because of just how scientifically impractical they were (via YouTube). Further, the trans activist personally witnessed Musk's work day a couple of times, and he hadn't done much else except scream at his employees. Wilson also called the tech billionaire an "insecure little buffoon" and noted that people like him "deserve to feel imposter syndrome."
Time and time again, Musk has maintained that he started fighting what he believed was the good fight against the so-called woke mind virus chiefly because of his daughter's transition. However, she made it clear that she hadn't contributed to the man he became, clarifying to Piker, "I cannot take credit for him becoming a f***ing loon [...] I am not the reason he's a f***ing fascist." And, to top it all off, Musk has somehow deluded people into thinking he's a cool, Tony Stark-type of figure.