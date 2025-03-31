5 Times Vivian Wilson Humbled Dad Elon Musk With Her Brutal Insults

Sadly, Elon Musk's already strained relationship with his daughter Vivian Wilson has only worsened over time. Based on court documents obtained by People, it was obvious that Wilson was counting down the minutes until she could sever ties with her famous father since she sought to legally change her name just a few days after her 18th birthday. "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Wilson, who was assigned male at birth, wrote as the reason for the name change in her petition.

Advertisement

In addition to changing her first name, Wilson also wanted to legally adopt her mother's last name, evidently to erase any trace of her father. And it was obvious that Musk wasn't supportive of her gender identity. During a 2024 chat with Jordan Peterson for the Daily Wire, the Tesla CEO proclaimed that he was manipulated into signing the consent forms for Wilson's gender re-affirming care and wasn't made fully aware of the effect that puberty blockers would have on her.

"The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," Musk asserted before stating that Wilson was "killed by the woke mind virus," per the New York Post. Then, the tech billionaire bizarrely tried to paint himself as some sort of hero since he promised to do everything in his power to take down the woke mind virus after her transition. Unlike her biological father, Wilson has actually been pretty successful at coming up with some brutal insults that hit him where it hurts.

Advertisement