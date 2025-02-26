JD Vance's Attempt To Kiss Up To Trump Fails Miserably
Donald Trump's cabinet has been trying way too hard to inflate his overblown ego, so it's in JD Vance's best interest to fall in line. We all remember what happened between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, after all. Yet, one of Vance's bootlicking attempts was so far removed from reality that it earned him a bit of backlash. Vance actually went as far as to try to convince the public that Trump "chooses his words carefully," and yes — he was called out by many on the internet.
On February 25, 2025, Vance took to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "So much of American diplomacy has become pure performance — an obsession with *saying* this or that. The reason the failed establishment hates President Donald J. Trump is because he chooses his words carefully and, more importantly, is much more focused on *doing*." Of course, it's no surprise anymore when Vance directly contradicts his past opinions. The vice president — a former self-proclaimed "Never Trump Guy" turned diehard MAGA advocate — has proven that he is often inconsistent and opportunist when expressing opinions. Yet, despite Vance's apparent commitment to proving that he has become a "Trump guy," he is facing embarrassment as Trump doesn't even pretend to care about him. Trump's Elon Musk love fest has folks wondering why Vance is even around, and it's likely raising questions for the VP himself. Vance's apparent strategy is to continue to try to get on Trump's good side, but even that is backfiring.
JD Vance's comment section was full of laughter at his expense
It's an understatement to say that opinions about Donald Trump vary widely. Yet, the notion that he "chooses his words carefully" seemed to be one thing everyone agreed was false. Folks in the comment section on JD Vance's peculiar tweet made their thoughts about this known. One X-user explained, "Donald Trump does and is many things. Choosing his words carefully is NOT one of them." The user went on to question if this was Vance's strategy to gain support as Elon Musk's popularity declined. Another X user found the assertion that Trump speaks carefully "hilarious." One joked that he might pick his words carefully because of his limited vocabulary. And, yes — even Trump fans took issue with Vance's claim. "I'm a fan of President Trump ... but even I think 'he chooses his words carefully' is a bit off the mark," one commenter wrote.
Vance may have hoped to gain the approval of Trump and his supporters with his post. Yet, it seems that people on both sides of the aisle thought this particular assertion was pushing things a bit too far from the truth. And, with many people already against him, it probably isn't wise for Vance to continue to push more of the public away.