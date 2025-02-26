JD Vance's Attempt To Kiss Up To Trump Fails Miserably

Donald Trump's cabinet has been trying way too hard to inflate his overblown ego, so it's in JD Vance's best interest to fall in line. We all remember what happened between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, after all. Yet, one of Vance's bootlicking attempts was so far removed from reality that it earned him a bit of backlash. Vance actually went as far as to try to convince the public that Trump "chooses his words carefully," and yes — he was called out by many on the internet.

On February 25, 2025, Vance took to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "So much of American diplomacy has become pure performance — an obsession with *saying* this or that. The reason the failed establishment hates President Donald J. Trump is because he chooses his words carefully and, more importantly, is much more focused on *doing*." Of course, it's no surprise anymore when Vance directly contradicts his past opinions. The vice president — a former self-proclaimed "Never Trump Guy" turned diehard MAGA advocate — has proven that he is often inconsistent and opportunist when expressing opinions. Yet, despite Vance's apparent commitment to proving that he has become a "Trump guy," he is facing embarrassment as Trump doesn't even pretend to care about him. Trump's Elon Musk love fest has folks wondering why Vance is even around, and it's likely raising questions for the VP himself. Vance's apparent strategy is to continue to try to get on Trump's good side, but even that is backfiring.

