Trump's Leftover Tesla Feels Like A Lonely Trophy From His Failed Elon Bromance
It seems neither President Donald Trump nor Tesla CEO Elon Musk are handling their inevitable breakup very well. Elon all but admitted their relationship was over after House Republicans passed President Trump's costly One Big Beautiful Bill on May 22, 2025, and their bromance's dissolve seemingly hit a fever pitch afterward. Since they went their separate ways, Trump put Musk on blast for his post-White House meltdown about the bill and threatened to hurt both Tesla and SpaceX by doing away with their federal subsidies. Meanwhile, Musk has used his X platform to continuously post several anti-Trump messages and comments criticizing his bill. As they trade blows, one could say Musk may ultimately have the last laugh, thanks to a large, costly item scented with Elon's musk that President Trump still has in his possession.
While the commander in chief seems thrilled to finally be rid of Musk, there is still at least one obvious reminder of him that lingers on at the White House property. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reminded the public that President Trump still owns a Tesla in her June 5, 2025 Instagram story. "The Tesla Trump purchased from Musk is still parked at the White House, per @jaymcmichaelcnn," she wrote. Even if Musk has removed himself from his government responsibilities, looming reminders like the Tesla car show that it may not be as easy to completely get rid of him as President Trump thinks.
Trump is stuck with the car for now
President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bromance once seemed like a mutually beneficial relationship between the two powerful figures. Musk spent millions on the Republican candidate's campaign and was later rewarded for his contributions when President Trump granted him government power as the head of his Department of Government Efficiency. The president even temporarily converted the White House lawn into a Tesla showcase in solidarity with his then-friend in an exorbitant March 11, 2025 stunt. The event inspired him to purchase one of Musk's vehicles: A red Tesla Model S. "The one I like is that one, and I want the same color," President Trump said, per NBC News.
For now, the expensive car stands as nothing more than a mocking lawn ornament that could easily remind President Trump of his dissolved relationship with Musk. The commander in chief seems well aware of its taunting presence and is reportedly eager to part with it as soon as he can. A senior White House official informed NewsNation that he intends to either sell the vehicle or dump it off to someone else. If neither method works out, we wouldn't be surprised if he took the Tesla on a short trip through a car crusher to send an even greater message regarding where his and Musk's relationship stands.