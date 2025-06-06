Trump's Leftover Tesla Feels Like A Lonely Trophy From His Failed Elon Bromance

It seems neither President Donald Trump nor Tesla CEO Elon Musk are handling their inevitable breakup very well. Elon all but admitted their relationship was over after House Republicans passed President Trump's costly One Big Beautiful Bill on May 22, 2025, and their bromance's dissolve seemingly hit a fever pitch afterward. Since they went their separate ways, Trump put Musk on blast for his post-White House meltdown about the bill and threatened to hurt both Tesla and SpaceX by doing away with their federal subsidies. Meanwhile, Musk has used his X platform to continuously post several anti-Trump messages and comments criticizing his bill. As they trade blows, one could say Musk may ultimately have the last laugh, thanks to a large, costly item scented with Elon's musk that President Trump still has in his possession.

While the commander in chief seems thrilled to finally be rid of Musk, there is still at least one obvious reminder of him that lingers on at the White House property. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reminded the public that President Trump still owns a Tesla in her June 5, 2025 Instagram story. "The Tesla Trump purchased from Musk is still parked at the White House, per @jaymcmichaelcnn," she wrote. Even if Musk has removed himself from his government responsibilities, looming reminders like the Tesla car show that it may not be as easy to completely get rid of him as President Trump thinks.