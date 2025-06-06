CMA Fest 2025 Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

After a season of worst-dressed lists for myriad country music events, we've come to expect some seriously strange ensembles from some of our favorite country artists. From Lainey Wilson's flying squirrel look at the 2025 American Music Awards to Carrie Underwood's over-the-top Opry 100 dress, we're used to seeing country stars take fashion risks for all occasions. Of course, the more risks you take, the more flops you might have. So, when tons of country music VIPs got together for CMA Fest 2025, we expected to see some fashion fails, and they did not disappoint.

The 52nd CMA Fest kicked off in Nashville and brought big crowds and even bigger stars together in the name of country croonin'. Unsurprisingly, it also brought together plenty of cowboy hats, oversized belt buckles, micro shorts, outfits that resembled fast fashion, and, of course, denim. For folks who love country music, this festival was one to remember, and for those who love worst-dressed lists, it may have been even better.