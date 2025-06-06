CMA Fest 2025 Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
After a season of worst-dressed lists for myriad country music events, we've come to expect some seriously strange ensembles from some of our favorite country artists. From Lainey Wilson's flying squirrel look at the 2025 American Music Awards to Carrie Underwood's over-the-top Opry 100 dress, we're used to seeing country stars take fashion risks for all occasions. Of course, the more risks you take, the more flops you might have. So, when tons of country music VIPs got together for CMA Fest 2025, we expected to see some fashion fails, and they did not disappoint.
The 52nd CMA Fest kicked off in Nashville and brought big crowds and even bigger stars together in the name of country croonin'. Unsurprisingly, it also brought together plenty of cowboy hats, oversized belt buckles, micro shorts, outfits that resembled fast fashion, and, of course, denim. For folks who love country music, this festival was one to remember, and for those who love worst-dressed lists, it may have been even better.
Gabby Barrett looked like she wore her entire new SHEIN order all at once
CMA Fest was clearly a casual event, so there was nothing wrong with Gabby Barrett's instinct to wear dark jeans and a cute top. The problem is that she wore dark jeans and two cute tops plus a not-so-cute belt. The idea behind layering this corset over a long-sleeved top isn't bad on its own, but this particular combination is too busy and just doesn't work together. That belt added even more unwelcome details.
K. Michelle's attempt at countrifying her outfit was a miss
When it comes to dressing for country music events, plenty of stars like the idea of adding some country-inspired details to fit the theme. This is clearly what K. Michelle had in mind when she added a giant silver belt buckle to her otherwise pretty ruffled dress. Sometimes, juxtaposing vibes can make for an interesting outfit, but this was not one of those times. This big, clunky belt ruined the soft, delicate look of her baby blue dress.
Darius Rucker looked like he stopped by on his way home from Costco
Clearly, different people have their own personal style, and it's not like CMA Fest is a red carpet or anything. However, does that justify Darius Rucker's choice to wear this look that was better suited for putting gas in his car? We don't think so. The slightly baggy light wash jeans and messy T-shirt with the baseball cap ... a quick trip to Trader Joe's is really the fanciest place you should be sporting this look.
Gavin Adcock's shirtless cowboy look was a mess
Like Darius Rucker, Gavin Adcock looked way too casual while attending Spotify House at the CMA fest, yet he managed to get even more casual when he took the stage and was shirtless by the end of his performance. Going shirtless is one thing, but with his light wash jeans, cowboy hat, country-inspired belt, and necklace, it looked like he should have been heading out to the driveway to change the oil in his car and definitely not performing for a big audience.
Ella Langley looked like a witchy leopard
We love a cool, witchy-looking ensemble as much as the next person, but Ella Langley's black boho look was a case of way too many details all at once. Not only was the all-over leopard print with a see-through background distracting, but the belt, jewelry, and unique sleeves and neckline made for a mesh of different elements. Plus, the fact that one sleeve was detached looked odd and became obvious when she lifted her arms during her performance.
Clare Bowen seemed to be wearing a Daenerys Targaryen costume
From the look of Clare Bowen's ensemble, she must have thought her CMA Fest 2025 invitation was actually an invitation for Comic-Con in 2015. Seriously — is this actually a "Game of Thrones" cosplay? If not, what's with the wig? Why did she go for this messy, all-over-the-place slip dress? The look felt like an appropriate pick for a Halloween party, but when it comes to why she'd wear this for this particular occasion, we're at a loss.
Dasha looked like she forgot 75% of her outfit before taking the stage
A month after being one of the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards for wearing what looked like a wedding gown, Dasha wore an outfit that was bad in a totally different way. Rather than looking too formal, this was too casual for anything other than maybe a cowboy-themed frat party. Between the denim bra and the micro shorts, this outfit just needed a bit more going on — and maybe fewer corny country details.
Kylie Morgan looked like the inside of a car wash
Speaking of corny country details, Kylie Morgan also piled those on when she took the CMA Fest stage. She sported white cowboy boots, a lace-up white crop top, and a denim miniskirt with fringes that gave us major carwash vibes. Like many CMA Fest ensembles this year, this look took the country theme a bit too far, which left it looking more like a costume than a cute performance 'fit.
Kaitlin Butts looked like the lovechild of a cowboy and a ballerina
Kaitlin Butts accessorized her fluffy pink dress with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat to match. She was probably going for a kind of country Carrie Bradshaw look, but it reminded us more of what a little girl might wear to her "Cowboy Carter"-themed 7th birthday party. If this dress was a bit less frilly and voluminous, it probably wouldn't have come across quite so childish and wouldn't have clashed so much with her country accessories.
Colbie Caillat's blazer wasn't enough to class up her club wear
Colbie Caillat wore a going-out ensemble to CMA Fest, but she attempted to elevate the look with a red blazer. Unfortunately, this combination of leather micro shorts, a sheer top with a black bra, a bolo tie, and coordinating red boots and a blazer probably wouldn't work for any occasion and definitely didn't work for this one. Switching her shorts and top out for something sleeker may have made for a more modern look.
Noah Cyrus dressed how Father Time might look on a night out
If you've ever wanted to dress up in the classic bedsheet ghost costume while still being able to bare your midriff, Noah Cyrus has finally figured out how to do it. The combination of voluminous fabric, Elizabethan era collar, and exposed midriff creates a very strange silhouette. Pair this with Cyrus' long hair, scarf and all-white color palette, and we've got an outfit that looks like something out of some kind of funky production of "A Christmas Carol."