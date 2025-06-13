Tragic Details About Billy Joel

According to Billy Joel, "The best expression of my life and its ups and downs has been and remains my music" (via billyjoel.com). That's poignantly evident in one of Joel's heart-shattering ballads, "Tomorrow is Today." In 2016, he told SiriusXM that the song was a candid admission that he no longer wanted to live — a suicide note. "I was really depressed at the time I wrote that," Joel said (via Songfacts). "I was 21, and I was just bummed out."

Joel recalled to Parade Magazine that he attempted to end his life twice, once at 20 and again at 21. "I felt the last thing the world needed was another failed itinerant musician, so I popped a bunch of pills," Joel admitted, per the Los Angeles Times. When that didn't work, the star tried ingesting furniture polish. After that, Joel checked himself into the hospital, where he gained a new perspective on his life. "It was a great insight, because I realized my situation was nothing compared to [others in the institution]. I knew I'd never feel that sorry for myself again."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org