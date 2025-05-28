What Really Took Christie Brinkley & Billy Joel's Failed Marriage From Bad To Worse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel are one of Hollywood's celebrity couples who have aged gracefully — or, at least they did, before their relationship went up in flames after almost a decade of marriage. Both parties have moved on, though they are still connected through their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, who is unrecognizable now. But what caused nearly 10 years of marriage to crumble? Brinkley shared in her memoir, "Uptown Girl," the final straw that made her decide she had to end the relationship.

"I never wanted to end things with Billy. But his drinking was bigger than the both of us," Brinkley wrote. Joel's substance abuse issues aren't news. He spoke about them candidly in an interview with Parade back in 2018, sharing how he went to rehab twice, once in 2002 and the next in 2005. His first stint was short-lived, only lasting a few days, but the second time. "I said, 'This time I'm going to stick it through for a month.' It was one of the best things I ever did," he confessed.

Years later, in 2023, Joel told The Los Angeles Times he was done with booze. "I just got to a point where I'd had enough. I didn't enjoy being completely inebriated, and it probably created more problems in my life than I needed." Clearly, his rocky marriage with Brinkley was one of those problems.