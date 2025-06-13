Justin Trudeau Looks So Different Without A Head Full Of Hair (& We're Glad He Grew It Out)

Justin Trudeau has worn many different hairstyles before and during his time as Canada's prime minister. Although he's often been complimented for his locks of varying lengths, not all of his hairstyles have been flattering. For instance, there was one toupee-inspired 'do he wore that might've been as bad as President Donald Trump's infamous combover. But that wasn't even the worst his coif looked while in public. In 2022, Trudeau posted an Instagram video where he discussed his government's initiative to maintain clean coastal waters for Canadian citizens. But Trudeau's message was quickly overshadowed by his new hair, which was cut too low for comfort. It might've been the closest the former substitute teacher ever came to going bald, and it remains one of his most shocking moments we just can't look past.

Not only was it unflattering, but it made the esteemed liberal leader seem slightly older than he was. It also made Trudeau stand out less from his contemporaries. Very few political figures inspired as much conversation about hairstyles as Trudeau did. There was even some speculation that his stylish mane may have helped him win the election for prime minister back in 2015. Cutting his hair short made him look more like a traditional politician, which, ironically, was just as bad for his image.