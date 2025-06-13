Justin Trudeau Looks So Different Without A Head Full Of Hair (& We're Glad He Grew It Out)
Justin Trudeau has worn many different hairstyles before and during his time as Canada's prime minister. Although he's often been complimented for his locks of varying lengths, not all of his hairstyles have been flattering. For instance, there was one toupee-inspired 'do he wore that might've been as bad as President Donald Trump's infamous combover. But that wasn't even the worst his coif looked while in public. In 2022, Trudeau posted an Instagram video where he discussed his government's initiative to maintain clean coastal waters for Canadian citizens. But Trudeau's message was quickly overshadowed by his new hair, which was cut too low for comfort. It might've been the closest the former substitute teacher ever came to going bald, and it remains one of his most shocking moments we just can't look past.
Not only was it unflattering, but it made the esteemed liberal leader seem slightly older than he was. It also made Trudeau stand out less from his contemporaries. Very few political figures inspired as much conversation about hairstyles as Trudeau did. There was even some speculation that his stylish mane may have helped him win the election for prime minister back in 2015. Cutting his hair short made him look more like a traditional politician, which, ironically, was just as bad for his image.
Justin Trudeau never wore his hair that short again while prime minister
Why Justin Trudeau decided to cut his hair remains one of the world's biggest mysteries. Maybe he was trying to channel his nearly shirtless pic from his younger days, where he looked completely different. A picture was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing him wearing his hair uncharacteristically short back then. However, a shorter 'do clearly looked better on a much younger Trudeau than it did on his future self.
Whatever the case, the University of British Columbia graduate thankfully didn't revisit this style disaster during the rest of his tenure as prime minister. The internet might've had something to do with that, though. Even some of Trudeau's supporters roasted the celebrity politician for his haircut, with some likening it to the hair Jim Carrey wore in his "Dumb & Dumber" franchise. Additionally, one Reddit user joked that the haircut was so bad, it might've temporarily helped bring Trudeau critics and fans together. "People who support Trudeau, people who don't support Trudeau, and those foaming at the mouth types who think Trudeau is one of the horsemen of the apocalypse, are all poking fun at our PM for what I think we can all agree, is a really really bad hair cut," they wrote. With those kinds of sentiments, Trudeau must've decided to grow his hair back to avoid causing any more turmoil in his country.