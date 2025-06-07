Trump Debuts Fresh Breakup Bleach Job That's So Bright It Hurts Our Eyes
Like many jilted exes after a breakup, Donald Trump is flaunting a new 'do after Elon Musk all but admitted his Trump bromance was over. The president showed love to his supporters at the White House on June 6, 2025 before jetting off for a weekend getaway in New Jersey. However, the fact that the president had undergone yet another hair transformation was almost as big a topic of conversation as the implosion of his relationship with Musk. His hair was more platinum than blond during his outing, and was so bright that we almost needed sunglasses to protect our eyes when looking at it.
We wondered if he was overcompensating for the feathered mess his hair was when he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on June 5. Given the timing, it's not completely unreasonable to assume that the majestic dye job was a direct response to his fallout with Musk, either. Trump might be trying to show he's not bothered at all by his former best friend's new attitude towards him by presenting what he thinks is his best self —we've all been there. Whatever the motivation, his new appearance just came off as a cry for help.
How Donald Trump wants to send a message through his hair
Donald Trump's hair color has changed so much over the years that its real form is a bit of a mystery. Even Trump sometimes can't make up his mind about its shade, even ditching his typical blond for a mousy brown at one point. An insider once asserted that Trump's 'do constantly fluctuates because of Trump's behavior whenever in a stylist's chair. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blond to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," a source once told Page Six. However, it's also been alleged that Trump's hair has been styled in a way to send a message.
Sources claimed, for instance, that Trump's hair was designed to help him stand out from his political adversary Joe Biden during the 2024 election campaign. "The do-over also includes his hair... the makeover is intended to modernize and make his image more youthful as a contrast to grey [President] Biden, and to attract younger voters," a source added to Page Six. There have even been reports that Trump won't cut his hair because he believed it was the source of his power and influence. Because of this, we don't think it's too far-fetched to believe Trump was sending a simultaneous message to both Musk and the public with his new glowing, bright locks. However, we hope it's a message he never decides to send again for the sake of our eyes.