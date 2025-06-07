Trump Debuts Fresh Breakup Bleach Job That's So Bright It Hurts Our Eyes

Like many jilted exes after a breakup, Donald Trump is flaunting a new 'do after Elon Musk all but admitted his Trump bromance was over. The president showed love to his supporters at the White House on June 6, 2025 before jetting off for a weekend getaway in New Jersey. However, the fact that the president had undergone yet another hair transformation was almost as big a topic of conversation as the implosion of his relationship with Musk. His hair was more platinum than blond during his outing, and was so bright that we almost needed sunglasses to protect our eyes when looking at it.

We wondered if he was overcompensating for the feathered mess his hair was when he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on June 5. Given the timing, it's not completely unreasonable to assume that the majestic dye job was a direct response to his fallout with Musk, either. Trump might be trying to show he's not bothered at all by his former best friend's new attitude towards him by presenting what he thinks is his best self —we've all been there. Whatever the motivation, his new appearance just came off as a cry for help.