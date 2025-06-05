Balding Or Bird's Nest? Trump's Hair Was A Feathered Mess In Meeting With Merz
The words "Donald Trump" and "disaster 'do" are being paired so often (usually by us) that they're pretty much synonymous by now. The lush hair Trump sported in "The Apprentice" has become just a shadow of its former self in his second presidential term. His meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on June 5, 2025, was just the latest example of his desperate denial of the aging process. As Trump greeted the newly elected leader, it was clear his attempts to tame his beloved locks were failing. Wisps were visible in the back (which was too long to begin with), and his trademark front swoop was equally feathery. Plus, it wasn't set carefully enough to hide the glimpses of a bald spot peeking through on top. The effect was even more jarring on Trump's left side, which featured a low side part that exposed more scalpage. On the whole, the whole mess resembled a bird's nest put together by a pigeon that had run out of f's to give.
The only thing more embarrassing than Trump's coif was his attempt at humor. Merz remarked (per BBC) that June 6 would be the anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, a major turning point of World War II. Trump cut in, "That was not a pleasant day for you," suggesting Merz might be upset that the American forces prevailed. As the POTUS chuckled at his horrible quip, Merz curtly corrected him: "Well, in the long run, Mr. President, this was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship."
Trump could take a hint from his German counterpart
In addition to the flaws in styling and bald spot cover-up, Donald Trump's hair color can't seem to make up its mind. Just days before his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump's 'do appeared so bleached as to be platinum, but it appeared darker during the June 5 event. In fact, the color was considerably browner on the sides and back than in front. Reportedly, the president is so impatient to get through his salon appointments that he insists on rinsing out the dye before it's fully set, so that may have been the case here. For those keeping track, this was also one of Trump's most obvious makeup fails; his favored orange tint was uneven throughout, and the application completely avoided his eyelids, ears, and nose.
By contrast, Merz was a poster child for political style. Though both men wore dark suits, Merz's slim cut flattered his figure; Trump's was more generously sized and didn't do him any favors. Merz's thinner tie was a better choice than Trump's wider one. Most of all, Merz's embrace of his balding was not only attractive, it also presented the message that he had nothing to hide. Trump seemed unbothered at being outshone both sartorially and crop-wise, but his thumbs-up for the cameras may have been as much of a cover as his bangs. Bad enough that Trump is allegedly upset over the height difference between himself and son Barron; being overshadowed by the six-foot-six Merz surely didn't please the president, either.