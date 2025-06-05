Balding Or Bird's Nest? Trump's Hair Was A Feathered Mess In Meeting With Merz

The words "Donald Trump" and "disaster 'do" are being paired so often (usually by us) that they're pretty much synonymous by now. The lush hair Trump sported in "The Apprentice" has become just a shadow of its former self in his second presidential term. His meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on June 5, 2025, was just the latest example of his desperate denial of the aging process. As Trump greeted the newly elected leader, it was clear his attempts to tame his beloved locks were failing. Wisps were visible in the back (which was too long to begin with), and his trademark front swoop was equally feathery. Plus, it wasn't set carefully enough to hide the glimpses of a bald spot peeking through on top. The effect was even more jarring on Trump's left side, which featured a low side part that exposed more scalpage. On the whole, the whole mess resembled a bird's nest put together by a pigeon that had run out of f's to give.

The only thing more embarrassing than Trump's coif was his attempt at humor. Merz remarked (per BBC) that June 6 would be the anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, a major turning point of World War II. Trump cut in, "That was not a pleasant day for you," suggesting Merz might be upset that the American forces prevailed. As the POTUS chuckled at his horrible quip, Merz curtly corrected him: "Well, in the long run, Mr. President, this was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship."