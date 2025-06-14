4 Times Savannah Chrisley's Trump-Coded Attire Put Her Pageant Girl Aura To Shame
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's admiration for Donald Trump is finally paying off, as the pair was pardoned after spending over two years in prison. In the summer of 2022, the husband and wife were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion and began their sentence in early 2023. Until Trump pardoned them in May 2025, their family was fervently fighting on the outside to get their parents released.
In particular, the couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been outspoken, not only about her desire to help her parents, but also about her connection to the Trump family. The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention was charged with criticism of the justice system for what she says is distinctively unfair treatment of political conservatives. "Justice is supposed to be blind, but today we have a two-faced justice system. Just look at what they are doing to President Trump, all along," she said (via Deadline).
Savannah's support of conservative ideals has seemingly backfired. Talking to People in February 2025, she said, "I lost some deals when I came out politically on why I stood for what I stood for." She hasn't let it stop her from expressing her true values online. Savannah is the host of the podcast "Unlocked," where she shares her politics. Other than that, the "Chrisley Knows Best" alum bolsters her party through fashion.
Savannah Chrisley's not-so-subtle MAGA accessory
Just days after Todd Chrisley was released from prison, he and Savannah Chrisley ventured out on a shopping spree, which ended in Todd hiding from paparazzi under a Nordstrom bag. Savannah posted about the humorous encounter on Instagram, but Todd wasn't the only one donning an obvious headpiece. Savannah wore the classic Trumpian bright red hat, emblazoned with "Make America Great Again." If the Chrisleys thought they could discreetly tiptoe out of the mall, the Republican red cap certainly wouldn't help distract paparazzi from spotting them. It was probably best, seeing as the former beauty queen's hair disaster previously upstaged her father's return to the limelight.
Savannah Chrisley goes all out with the camo
Savannah Chrisley traded in her pageant gowns for a casual camouflage ensemble in an October 2024 Instagram Reel, in which she discussed potential corruption in the prison where her father was being held. Her Southern roots were on full display; covered in a foliage pattern, Savannah's top read "Living Full," which she paired with a beige and camo trucker hat. The reality star looked like she was ready to take on another season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," but if any fan of the show remembers her precarious rappel down a dam, they know it's probably best she take a break from testing her military strength.
The Chrisley siblings are a little more subtle with their support of the Republican prez
Savannah Chrisley has leaned on her brother for the years that their parents were behind bars. In a birthday Instagram shoutout to Grayson Chrisley, Savannah wrote her appreciation "to the one who saved me more times than he'll ever know." She included a photo of herself and her brother, wearing matching "USA" hats. At first glance, it just seems like the pair is showing off their patriotism, but looking closely at the stitching, there is a "45" on the side of Grayson's hat, which indicates the accessory is from Donald Trump's first term as the 45th U.S. president. However, since reuniting with her parents, Savannah has been a little louder in her stylistic tributes to Trump.
Savannah Chrisley celebrates her parents' pardons in Women for Trump uniform
The best news Savannah Chrisley received this year was the pardon of her parents from prison. While waiting outside Pensacola, Florida's Federal Prison Camp for her Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley was decked out in pink MAGA gear while talking to reporters. "It's all God and President Trump," Savannah said of whom she is grateful for the most (via 11Alive). It is evident in her ensemble; Savannah sported a bubblegum pink "Women for Trump" jacket, with a matching "Make America Great Again" cap, making her look like an "I love Trump" billboard. She has certainly proved her appreciation for Donald Trump and his role in freeing Todd and Julie Chrisley.