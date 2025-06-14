4 Times Savannah Chrisley's Trump-Coded Attire Put Her Pageant Girl Aura To Shame

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's admiration for Donald Trump is finally paying off, as the pair was pardoned after spending over two years in prison. In the summer of 2022, the husband and wife were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion and began their sentence in early 2023. Until Trump pardoned them in May 2025, their family was fervently fighting on the outside to get their parents released.

In particular, the couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been outspoken, not only about her desire to help her parents, but also about her connection to the Trump family. The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention was charged with criticism of the justice system for what she says is distinctively unfair treatment of political conservatives. "Justice is supposed to be blind, but today we have a two-faced justice system. Just look at what they are doing to President Trump, all along," she said (via Deadline).

Savannah's support of conservative ideals has seemingly backfired. Talking to People in February 2025, she said, "I lost some deals when I came out politically on why I stood for what I stood for." She hasn't let it stop her from expressing her true values online. Savannah is the host of the podcast "Unlocked," where she shares her politics. Other than that, the "Chrisley Knows Best" alum bolsters her party through fashion.