What We Know About Fox News' Lisa Boothe's Private Love Life

Fox News' Lisa Boothe is a self-professed fan of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise, but is she herself a wife? The controversial public figure is notoriously private about her personal life, to the point where no one knows for sure if she even has a partner. But not to fret for you curious types, as we have done some sleuthing on the conservative reporter's love life and were able to dig up a few drops of tea.

Armed with a college degree in political science and government, Boothe started at the Fox News Channel in 2016. She began as a network contributor and political analyst, making regular appearances on programs such as "FOX News Tonight," "Fox and Friends," and "Hannity." She has also filled in as a guest co-host on many shows, such as "The Five" and especially "Outnumbered," where she has made over 300 appearances. In 2021, Boothe started a regular co-hosting gig with the "The Big Saturday Show" and "The Big Sunday Show" (now "The Big Weekend Show").

In addition to her television career, Boothe — who lost out on a job at "The View" because she refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine — hosts the podcast "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" and regularly contributes to The Washington Examiner. She also owns her own political communications and public affairs firm, named High Noon Strategies. Despite every detail we know about her work life, Boothe's personal life remains notoriously private. Here is a look at what we know about the Fox News personality's locked-down love life.