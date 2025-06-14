What We Know About Fox News' Lisa Boothe's Private Love Life
Fox News' Lisa Boothe is a self-professed fan of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise, but is she herself a wife? The controversial public figure is notoriously private about her personal life, to the point where no one knows for sure if she even has a partner. But not to fret for you curious types, as we have done some sleuthing on the conservative reporter's love life and were able to dig up a few drops of tea.
Armed with a college degree in political science and government, Boothe started at the Fox News Channel in 2016. She began as a network contributor and political analyst, making regular appearances on programs such as "FOX News Tonight," "Fox and Friends," and "Hannity." She has also filled in as a guest co-host on many shows, such as "The Five" and especially "Outnumbered," where she has made over 300 appearances. In 2021, Boothe started a regular co-hosting gig with the "The Big Saturday Show" and "The Big Sunday Show" (now "The Big Weekend Show").
In addition to her television career, Boothe — who lost out on a job at "The View" because she refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine — hosts the podcast "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" and regularly contributes to The Washington Examiner. She also owns her own political communications and public affairs firm, named High Noon Strategies. Despite every detail we know about her work life, Boothe's personal life remains notoriously private. Here is a look at what we know about the Fox News personality's locked-down love life.
What is Lisa Boothe's marital status?
Lisa Boothe has for years been rumored to be romantically linked to a man named John Bourbania Cummins, but she has never confirmed nor denied this in any way. Bourbania Cummins is the Head of External Affairs & Policy Communications and Media at Merck and lives in the Washington, D.C. area, where Boothe also lives. Whispers about the pair began in 2015, after Bourbania Cummins left a comment on a photo Boothe posted to social media, poking fun at the fact that she cropped him out. She responded with an equally playful "Love you. Mean it," although any good millennial knows this sign-off is just as effective with friends as it is with romantic partners.
Despite no definitive signs of romance, fans clung to this interaction as proof of a possible relationship. Some have even suggested the pair may be married, although we do know for certain that Boothe was unwed as of September 15, 2023 — which is when she disclosed the news while discussing dating culture on the Fox News Channel. "I believe in God and I believe God's timing is right. He has a different path for each of us in life," she said. "I know for myself, I'm 38. I haven't been married yet. I don't think I was ready to be married when I was younger." It is possible the couple has since tied the knot, but weddings are a lot harder to keep secret, and there have been no signs of a ring on Boothe's finger.
Is Lisa Boothe still with John Bourbania Cummins?
Assuming Lisa Boothe and John Bourbania Cummins were actually together at one point, there is still the question of whether they are still a couple today. The popular website Who's Dated Who? lists the relationship dates as 2015 to 2015, but the lack of detail there leads us to believe this may be inaccurate. As of early June 2025, Boothe still follows Bourbania Cummins on Instagram, and he follows her back. But the fact that Boothe is followed by no less than a dozen other people with the "Cummins" surname also points to the possibility of them still being together, which seems more likely than a slew of fans all sharing the same surname and following a second-tier Fox News host on social media. It also seems unlikely that all of Bourbania Cummins' relatives would still follow Boothe if the couple only dated briefly in 2015.
However, there are also a couple of signs pointing to a single Boothe. For example, in an interview with Outkick from 2022, the broadcaster mentioned making her famous chocolate chip cookies for friends and for her family "home in Virginia," but no mention of baking for a spouse of any kind. And in that aforementioned Fox News dating segment, Boothe mentioned being ready for marriage at 38, but thinking her guy was "taking the scenic route." While she could have been referring to an existing partner, it sounded a lot like she was waiting for a new man to arrive on the scene.