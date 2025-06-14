Why Queen Camilla Can't Wear White Around The Pope

Speaking of the British monarchy, we pivoted back to Queen Consort Camilla and asked Brittany Provance what guidelines she and her fellow royal women do generally have to abide by outside of the Vatican. It's no secret that Queen Camilla's style has evolved since she joined the royal family — which was somewhat necessary, of course. After all, although Provance noted that Camilla's husband King Charles III has somewhat relaxed the royal dress code since he ascended the throne (His Majesty lifted the apparent ban on dark nail polish and is more welcoming of wedge shoes than his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was), plenty of fashion traditions are still honored.

"Though there have been no official rules published by the palace, there are some general fashion directives that the royal women usually practice that are of note. The first is that royal women generally choose brands and designers from their country or from the country they are visiting on an official visit," Provance said. She added that royals aren't allowed to accept free items from designers, so as to avoid the appearance of favoritism, and that while royal fashion obviously tends to be expensive, they can't go overboard with their spending either. Likewise, "Other basic stipulations are that the outfits must be modest, so no short hem lines and no low necklines. Bright colors are often common, so that a royal can be easily visible in a crowd. Hats or fascinators are also required for certain occasions as well," Provance detailed.