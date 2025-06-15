How Melania Trump's Life In New York Differs From Her Time At Mar-A-Lago
Melania Trump leads a lavish life, and that includes dividing her time between upscale residences owned by her husband, Donald Trump. Although the former model was able to temporarily add the White House to her living options, during the first few months of Donald's second presidential term, she reportedly preferred staying in one of their family homes instead. Each of these residences boasts its own vibe, and offers Melania some unique advantages. For instance, when she's in New York, the first lady can be closer to her son Barron while he's studying at New York University.
However, closer might be a relative term. Since the Trumps' personal apartment is just under 11,000 square feet, it's definitely possible for the mother-son duo to spend time pretty far apart even while in the same home. Rather than being just a room or two away, one of them might be on a completely different floor of the building. In addition, after a year of college, Barron was rumored to have found a girlfriend, which could impact the amount of time he hangs out with his mom.
Even so, Melania and Barron share a deep bond, so it's likely they spend some quality time together whenever possible. The family's New York abode is also close to their place in Bedminster, New Jersey — a source of fond memories. "The Trumps go back and forth from New York to New Jersey during the summer season," an insider informed People in 2021. "Melania and her own family do many things together and not necessarily with Donald."
Mar-a-Lago is Melania's happy place
As long as Barron Trump's studying at NYU, New York is likely the place where Melania Trump will focus on, in her role as a mom. However, when she wants to kick back and relax, Mar-a-Lago is definitely her destination of choice. For starters, the former model can hit the spa for a little pampering. After that, she can practice self-care by socializing. "Over the last decade she's made a tight circle of close friends who she trusts and likes to spend time with," insiders divulged to Page Six in February 2025. Unfortunately, Melania doesn't appear to have a comparable support system when she's at the White House.
Beyond people, the first lady reportedly gets more comfort and safety from the insular nature of her Florida home. When she's there, Melania can stay out of the spotlight and in her own private bubble, especially during times of stress. As one insider explained to People in 2023, Melania "feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband."
In terms of square footage, Mar-a-Lago is presumed to be significantly smaller than the Trumps' New York apartment. Since it's also a golf club, the family reportedly resides in a few thousand square feet of the former mansion. Besides being less to maintain, Melania is free from the strife of home improvement projects, due to legal requirements for historic preservation. Instead, she can recharge by focusing on her friends and her privacy.