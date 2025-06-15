How Melania Trump's Life In New York Differs From Her Time At Mar-A-Lago

Melania Trump leads a lavish life, and that includes dividing her time between upscale residences owned by her husband, Donald Trump. Although the former model was able to temporarily add the White House to her living options, during the first few months of Donald's second presidential term, she reportedly preferred staying in one of their family homes instead. Each of these residences boasts its own vibe, and offers Melania some unique advantages. For instance, when she's in New York, the first lady can be closer to her son Barron while he's studying at New York University.

However, closer might be a relative term. Since the Trumps' personal apartment is just under 11,000 square feet, it's definitely possible for the mother-son duo to spend time pretty far apart even while in the same home. Rather than being just a room or two away, one of them might be on a completely different floor of the building. In addition, after a year of college, Barron was rumored to have found a girlfriend, which could impact the amount of time he hangs out with his mom.

Even so, Melania and Barron share a deep bond, so it's likely they spend some quality time together whenever possible. The family's New York abode is also close to their place in Bedminster, New Jersey — a source of fond memories. "The Trumps go back and forth from New York to New Jersey during the summer season," an insider informed People in 2021. "Melania and her own family do many things together and not necessarily with Donald."