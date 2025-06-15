Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different After Weight Loss Transformation

Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance has changed drastically over the years. But that's not all because of Guilfoyle's style transformation. She's also gone through a physical metamorphosis, looking noticeably thinner than she did in her younger years. The former prosecutor has typically been slender for the vast majority of her career in front of the camera. She's even publicly shared some of the ways she's maintained her physique, like cutting back on her sugar intake. But the extreme weight loss Guilfoyle's gone through has turned her into a different person than she was even just a few years ago.

Though slim in 2019, for instance, Guilfoyle still seemed fuller than she did in 2024 and 2025. Her thinner physique has also changed elements of her face. Her cheeks seem more sunken in, which allows her mouth to look slightly larger than it used to. However, the plastic surgery speculation that Guilfoyle can't escape may also explain her lips changing size.

Her change in weight has been particularly noticeable in certain outfits. On Instagram, for instance, she once posted a picture of herself wearing a dark blue navy dress for a republican convention in Detroit. But the blue dress was so tight on her that it made her weight loss seem quite extreme and almost unhealthy.