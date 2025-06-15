Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different After Weight Loss Transformation
Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance has changed drastically over the years. But that's not all because of Guilfoyle's style transformation. She's also gone through a physical metamorphosis, looking noticeably thinner than she did in her younger years. The former prosecutor has typically been slender for the vast majority of her career in front of the camera. She's even publicly shared some of the ways she's maintained her physique, like cutting back on her sugar intake. But the extreme weight loss Guilfoyle's gone through has turned her into a different person than she was even just a few years ago.
Though slim in 2019, for instance, Guilfoyle still seemed fuller than she did in 2024 and 2025. Her thinner physique has also changed elements of her face. Her cheeks seem more sunken in, which allows her mouth to look slightly larger than it used to. However, the plastic surgery speculation that Guilfoyle can't escape may also explain her lips changing size.
Her change in weight has been particularly noticeable in certain outfits. On Instagram, for instance, she once posted a picture of herself wearing a dark blue navy dress for a republican convention in Detroit. But the blue dress was so tight on her that it made her weight loss seem quite extreme and almost unhealthy.
How Kimberly Guilfoyle's weight loss could've affected her face
The fact that Kimberly Guilfoyle is unrecognizable in her old modeling pics is one of the reasons why she's rumored to have gone under the knife. Her weight loss has only fueled the speculation because it's further altered her appearance. So much so that plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie had to offer his own thoughts on Guilfoyle's potential cosmetic intervention. Motykie believed that her weight loss played a significant role in her radical new look. He also considered the possibility that Guilfoyle had taken Ozempic but didn't rule out that she shed pounds the natural way. "As we're aging, we're actually losing naturally fat volume in our face. And then on top of it, when people are dieting, they can really show extreme weight loss in the face," Motykie explained on his Instagram page.
Motykie went on to theorize that Guilfoyle might've gotten plastic surgery to offset the effects her weight loss had on her face. "So, then what people tend to do after they lose that facial volume is that they like that they lost the weight, but they don't like that they look older or tired in the face," he said. Motykie theorized that Guilfoyle may have used facial fillers or fat grafting to add some plumpness back to her face after losing weight. However, the change is still quite noticeable.