Don Jr.'s New Girl Is Aging Like Fine Wine & We Know Kimberly Guilfoyle Hates To See It

Bettina Anderson may look unrecognizable in throwback pics from her modeling days, but that's because the Columbia University graduate has only become more ravishing with the years. An argument can be made that Anderson looks even better than she did when she was younger, showing the benefits of maturing gracefully. Her stunning features seem more due to self-maintenance than plastic surgery, which might've helped keep her in prime condition. A joke she made on her Instagram page offered insight into her perspective on aging. "Every time I get a gray hair I realize that one of my cells is like, 'the working conditions here are awful and I'm done,'" she quipped.

Whatever Anderson's secret sauce is, we're sure it bothers Kimberly Guilfoyle that she doesn't have access to the same recipe. Guilfoyle allegedly already had to go through the embarrassment of watching her ex, Donald Trump Jr., leave her for Anderson. Although Guilfoyle has been cordial to both Don Jr. and Anderson since the scandal, Guilfoyle might've shown traces of jealousy when the three crossed paths during President Donald Trump's inauguration. Sources claimed that Guilfoyle couldn't stop ogling Anderson despite being friendly towards her. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," the insider told People about their meeting. "She knows how beautiful and well-dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended."

We imagine that seeing Anderson's never-ending glow-up while dating Don Jr. might be frustrating for Guilfoyle, who many speculate has been trying to preserve her own youth and looks through cosmetic surgery.