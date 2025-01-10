Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From Her Modeling Days
No longer trying to hide the truth, Donald Trump Jr. made it official with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, by bringing her to Christmas dinner at Mar-a-Lago in December 2024. It was a tacit acknowledgment that his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle was off and that he'd fully moved on from her. Though Don Jr.'s attempt to win his father's approval of Anderson reportedly didn't go very well, her pedigree could still win out in the end. President-elect Donald Trump is drawn to people with money and power, and Anderson's father was notably America's youngest bank president at just 26 years old.
Donald also has a long history of admiring — and marrying — models, and Anderson is a model as well as a philanthropist, socialite, and influencer. Most of her social media posts are photos from various shoots, though she did break from her neutrality once. Anderson sent a subtle message to haters by reposting a video message about staying quiet when others speak negatively about you. Looking at pics from Anderson's earlier modeling days, she looks quite different than she does now. Whether it's the time factor or a bit of professional help, her profile has changed; yet she still remains a striking presence.
Bettina Anderson prefers the natural look
Bettina Anderson is a Columbia University graduate who studied art history, criticism, and conservation. But she has chosen to spend her time away from the art world. She and her brothers created a charity that raises money for disaster relief. Anderson is also a board member of the Project Paradise Film Fund, which supports filmmakers who focus on conservation of Florida's natural wildlife and resources. Anderson also has a lucrative modeling career which began at least as far back as 2014, when the photo on the left was taken. Back then, she had a fresh-faced persona, along with much darker hair.
Today, Anderson's look has matured considerably, but she's still stunning, and it appears that any work she's had done is minimal (and tough to spot). By contrast, Kimberly Guilfoyle was truly unrecognizable in her old modeling shots before her rumored plastic surgery. Anderson's Instagram feed is filled with select portraits from photoshoots, showing that she's as much at home in beachwear as she is in designer gowns. But the witty captions ("I think the saying should really be 'what doesn't kill you makes you kind of nervous for the rest of your life' " is one example) make it clear that she doesn't take herself too seriously.
Anderson is also breaking the mold of Donald Trump Jr. companions by staying politically neutral online. She didn't publicly share anything about the 2024 elections or respond to the many legal cases against the incoming president. And unlike Guilfoyle, Alina Habba, and other insiders, Anderson opts not to post pictures of her visits to Mar-a-Lago either. If she's happy to be joining the league of Trump women, she's keeping it to herself for now.