Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From Her Modeling Days

Bettina Anderson is a Columbia University graduate who studied art history, criticism, and conservation. But she has chosen to spend her time away from the art world. She and her brothers created a charity that raises money for disaster relief. Anderson is also a board member of the Project Paradise Film Fund, which supports filmmakers who focus on conservation of Florida's natural wildlife and resources. Anderson also has a lucrative modeling career which began at least as far back as 2014, when the photo on the left was taken. Back then, she had a fresh-faced persona, along with much darker hair.

Advertisement

Today, Anderson's look has matured considerably, but she's still stunning, and it appears that any work she's had done is minimal (and tough to spot). By contrast, Kimberly Guilfoyle was truly unrecognizable in her old modeling shots before her rumored plastic surgery. Anderson's Instagram feed is filled with select portraits from photoshoots, showing that she's as much at home in beachwear as she is in designer gowns. But the witty captions ("I think the saying should really be 'what doesn't kill you makes you kind of nervous for the rest of your life' " is one example) make it clear that she doesn't take herself too seriously.

Anderson is also breaking the mold of Donald Trump Jr. companions by staying politically neutral online. She didn't publicly share anything about the 2024 elections or respond to the many legal cases against the incoming president. And unlike Guilfoyle, Alina Habba, and other insiders, Anderson opts not to post pictures of her visits to Mar-a-Lago either. If she's happy to be joining the league of Trump women, she's keeping it to herself for now.

Advertisement