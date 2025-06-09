Trump's Worst Lawyer Claws Her Way Back To His Inner Circle In Eye-Popping Mini Dress
Among the red flags in Donald Trump's relationship with his former lawyer Alina Habba that we can't ignore is the fact that Habba's time as Counselor to the President was so short-lived. The gig only lasted about two months; in March, Trump gave her the role of interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. As such, she's been out of the D.C. scene since then and not front and center in Trump's inner circle like she seemingly prefers. This weekend, though, Habba didn't miss an opportunity to worm her way back in with the MAGA squad and get all eyes on her. Habba sported a skin-baring dress à la Kimberly Guilfoyle while out with Trump's current in-group, and unsurprisingly, she was sure to document it on social media.
In the midst of political chaos, Trump excused himself from the many fights he's embroiled in to watch other people fight. On June 7, Trump paid a visit to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for UFC 316. Now that Habba is in New Jersey, this was the perfect opportunity for her to attend an event alongside Trump. And she did just that in a barely-there miniskirt.
Alina Habba's skimpy outfit may have been an attempt to get attention
It doesn't take a detective to see that Alina Habba wants to be seen as one of Donald Trump's closest confidantes. So, she took to both her Instagram grid and her story to share photos from the evening out with Trump and his crew in New Jersey. The photos showed Habba wearing a hemline that was so short that it nearly presented a wardrobe malfunction when she was sitting down. When she was standing up, the amount of skin she was showing seemingly made walking a challenge.
Habba's appearance has drastically changed since Trump first hired her, and she hasn't been particularly secretive about why that is. On an episode of the "PBD Podcast," she said, "Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be ... smart or pretty?' And I said, 'Oh, easy. Pretty. I can fake being smart.' ... You have to be honest. It doesn't hurt to be good-looking in this world." So, it certainly wouldn't be a leap to suggest that if Habba wanted attention on her at this particular event, she might have had her gams fully on display as part of a very particular strategy. Whether that strategy will actually get her closer to Trump's inner circle, though, remains to be seen.