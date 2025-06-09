Trump's Worst Lawyer Claws Her Way Back To His Inner Circle In Eye-Popping Mini Dress

Among the red flags in Donald Trump's relationship with his former lawyer Alina Habba that we can't ignore is the fact that Habba's time as Counselor to the President was so short-lived. The gig only lasted about two months; in March, Trump gave her the role of interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. As such, she's been out of the D.C. scene since then and not front and center in Trump's inner circle like she seemingly prefers. This weekend, though, Habba didn't miss an opportunity to worm her way back in with the MAGA squad and get all eyes on her. Habba sported a skin-baring dress à la Kimberly Guilfoyle while out with Trump's current in-group, and unsurprisingly, she was sure to document it on social media.

In the midst of political chaos, Trump excused himself from the many fights he's embroiled in to watch other people fight. On June 7, Trump paid a visit to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for UFC 316. Now that Habba is in New Jersey, this was the perfect opportunity for her to attend an event alongside Trump. And she did just that in a barely-there miniskirt.