Alina Habba's Skin-Baring Dress Suggests She Got The Kimberly Guilfoyle Treatment From Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Alina Habba also seem to have paralleled situations when it comes to their proximity to the president. Whereas Guilfoyle received an appointment from Donald Trump that would send her out of the country, Habba received one that would send her to her home state of New Jersey. In March 2025, she was named the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Per PBS News, this is an interim position that Habba took over when the former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey was chosen by Trump to be an ambassador. Habba spoke highly of Trump at her swearing-in ceremony, referring to him and saying, "I would not be standing here today if it was not for the man to my right."

Habba's Department of Justice position may be temporary, however. When Senator Cory Booker was interviewed by the New Jersey Globe, he described a discussion with White House officials in the counsel's office that shed some light on the situation: "I was told that she is temporarily there, and I feel like I've gotten assurances that we're going to work to find a different person for permanency."

That claim was refuted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, although it's unclear if Habba will actually serve a full term as the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. If she doesn't, Trump may still want Habba as a counselor in his administration, but if she ends up continuing to work away from Trump in the Garden State as opposed to with him at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it will only solidify her status as Guilfoyle 2.0.