Kai Trump's New Hair Has Her Looking A Lot Like Aunt Ivanka
We're going to need a DNA test soon because Kai Trump is morphing more and more into an Ivanka Trump lookalike every day. Her looks are one thing, but it's clear Kai has a special bond with her aunt considering she has taken a decent amount of style inspiration from Ivanka, including fashion and beauty ideals. President Donald Trump's granddaughter is seemingly a natural brunette but each time she opts for a blonde dye job, the color brings her closer to Ivanka's staple blonde locks.
Kicking off summer 2025, Kai posted an Instagram Reel at the hair salon while getting a few blonde highlights for her trip to the Bahamas. She explained in the video that she was going for a similar look to her Inauguration Day hair — the initial blonde transformation that left Kai resembling a mini Ivanka. By the end of the video, Kai had transformed into a teenage Ivanka Trump. But you don't have to take our word for it; commenters couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance, too. "I see so much of your mom and aunt Ivanka in you ... pretty as always!" one person wrote. Another echoed, "It looks really nice! You look so much like your aunt Ivanka." Just a couple more inches on her height and Kai could be her aunt's doppelganger.
Kai Trump will need to spend her college tuition to get to her aunt's level
There's hair maintenance... and then there's Ivanka Trump's hair maintenance. While Kai Trump's subtle highlights are a cute reminder of a young Ivanka — with her thick, dirty blonde hair and a penchant for all things beauty — the golf prodigy is going to have to spend a lot more of her savings at the salon if she's thinking about going full "Apprentice" alum. According to hair experts, Ivanka drops a pretty penny to maintain her signature blonde hair.
Stylists who spoke with the Daily Mail in February 2025 revealed the former senior advisor to the president wore hair extensions at Super Bowl LIX that could have cost upwards of $4,000 considering the quality and installation fees. UK-based wig brand owner Julia North noted, "Don't forget the maintenance for these types of extensions isn't cheap either — she'd need to have them adjusted every six to eight weeks to keep them looking natural and sleek."
We're hoping Kai doesn't go full Ivanka and sticks with her natural hair length; she wouldn't be able to go through the upkeep of extensions, especially when she's constantly wearing a hat on the golf course.