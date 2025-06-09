Kai Trump's New Hair Has Her Looking A Lot Like Aunt Ivanka

We're going to need a DNA test soon because Kai Trump is morphing more and more into an Ivanka Trump lookalike every day. Her looks are one thing, but it's clear Kai has a special bond with her aunt considering she has taken a decent amount of style inspiration from Ivanka, including fashion and beauty ideals. President Donald Trump's granddaughter is seemingly a natural brunette but each time she opts for a blonde dye job, the color brings her closer to Ivanka's staple blonde locks.

Kicking off summer 2025, Kai posted an Instagram Reel at the hair salon while getting a few blonde highlights for her trip to the Bahamas. She explained in the video that she was going for a similar look to her Inauguration Day hair — the initial blonde transformation that left Kai resembling a mini Ivanka. By the end of the video, Kai had transformed into a teenage Ivanka Trump. But you don't have to take our word for it; commenters couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance, too. "I see so much of your mom and aunt Ivanka in you ... pretty as always!" one person wrote. Another echoed, "It looks really nice! You look so much like your aunt Ivanka." Just a couple more inches on her height and Kai could be her aunt's doppelganger.