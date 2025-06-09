Ivanka Trump's Body-Hugging Dress Can't Hide How Out Of Sync She Is With Husband Jared

There is no shortage of signs that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage is destined for divorce, and the latest one is all about style. Ivanka and Kushner made the trek to Newark, New Jersey this weekend to attend UFC 316 alongside some of their children and Donald Trump. Surely, on its own, a night out with the family doesn't indicate trouble in paradise. What the couple wore for the occasion, however, definitely implies that these two are not on the same page these days.

On June 8, Ivanka took to her Instagram grid, as well as her Story, to show off photos of her and her family getting ready for the big UFC fight that had taken place the night before. "Before the octagon !" Ivanka wrote alongside a photo of her and Kushner with two of their kids. 13-year-old Arabella and 8-year-old Theo coordinated with their famous parents in black and white 'fits for the occasion. Yet, despite the family looking match-y-match-y in their color scheme, later in the carousel, Ivanka and Kushner posed together without their kids. And, their looks made it seem like these two were going to two entirely different events and didn't necessarily want to be posing together at all.