Ivanka Trump's Body-Hugging Dress Can't Hide How Out Of Sync She Is With Husband Jared
There is no shortage of signs that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage is destined for divorce, and the latest one is all about style. Ivanka and Kushner made the trek to Newark, New Jersey this weekend to attend UFC 316 alongside some of their children and Donald Trump. Surely, on its own, a night out with the family doesn't indicate trouble in paradise. What the couple wore for the occasion, however, definitely implies that these two are not on the same page these days.
On June 8, Ivanka took to her Instagram grid, as well as her Story, to show off photos of her and her family getting ready for the big UFC fight that had taken place the night before. "Before the octagon !" Ivanka wrote alongside a photo of her and Kushner with two of their kids. 13-year-old Arabella and 8-year-old Theo coordinated with their famous parents in black and white 'fits for the occasion. Yet, despite the family looking match-y-match-y in their color scheme, later in the carousel, Ivanka and Kushner posed together without their kids. And, their looks made it seem like these two were going to two entirely different events and didn't necessarily want to be posing together at all.
In the photos, Ivanka Trump looks like she could simply be posing with a fan
Ivanka Trump's style has transformed since leaving politics behind, so it's no surprise that she went with a chic, white off-the-shoulder dress for her family outing to a UFC fight. Jared Kushner, on the other hand, was dressed far more casually in black pants and a matching button-down layered over a white t-shirt and paired with white sneakers. Ivanka's outfit was much more elevated than Kushner's, which indicated that she may have taken the whole event more seriously than he did. It also seemed like they may not have discussed their outfits beforehand.
The way the couple appears in the photos only exacerbates the problem with their outfit choices. Ivanka's intense, full-glam makeup and possible photo-editing on her face makes her look very out of place alongside Kushner, who looks fit for a casual night at the local movie theater. The way Ivanka is posing next to Kushner also gives the impression that she's just taking photos with him for the purpose of optics and like they may not be as in sync as they'd like us to think when they're not in front of the camera.