Lauren Sánchez's Girl Squad Is A Plastic Surgeon's Guide On What Not To Do
Lauren Sánchez flew to Paris for her bachelorette bash on May 15, 2025, and, by all accounts, it was a relatively low-key affair, without a male stripper in sight (that we saw, anyway). Instead, Sánchez's girl squad took pride of place in all its glory, collectively proving that less is more when it comes to plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements. Sánchez's star-studded Paris party was a fashion nightmare for everyone there, as it's challenging to outdo the other guests when you're surrounded by renowned fashionistas and style influencers alike. However, it was an aesthetic pro's dream, with more Botox, fillers, fake breasts, rhinoplasty, and plumped-up pouts on display than you could shake a needle and scalpel at.
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria were among the partiers posing for pics without a wrinkle, crease, or raised eyebrow in sight. Kim Kardashian has been impressively vocal about the cosmetic procedures she's undergone — as has her momager, who looks drastically younger thanks to a rumored facelift. Although, one would expect nothing less for a reported $100,000 investment. Meanwhile, despite photos suggesting otherwise, Perry insists she has never had anything done aside from some help to eliminate the dark circles under her eyes.
However, it was the star of the party who appeared to really surgically shine, acting as a cautionary tale for those considering a little nip and tuck. Not, of course, that Sánchez's definitely had anything done. The tech billionaire's fiancée has neither confirmed nor denied the rampant rumors, despite her lips and breasts seemingly growing bigger with each day of Sánchez's high-profile relationship with Jeff Bezos.
Lauren Sánchez's wrinkle-free puffy lipped posse
Lauren Sánchez's girl squad likely turned a lot of heads when they strutted down the l'avenue des Champs-Élysées. Whether for the right or wrong reasons, though, is debatable. The general consensus is that Parisian women shun cosmetic and surgical procedures entirely, preferring to age naturally and gracefully. However, it transpires that that's just not true. Still, unlike Sánchez's obviously altered entourage, Parisiennes prefer a subtler touch, one that leaves them looking well-rested and refreshed rather than overworked and flagrantly fake.
So, it's safe to say that the girl squad would have stood out in the City of Light like a Brazilian butt-lift, and not just because of Kim Kardashian's tiny lace bandeau top that barely covered her chest. So much for the reality star businesswoman's vow to be less flashy and more low-key following her horrendous robbery ordeal during Paris Fashion Week back in 2016.
Meanwhile, with the bachelorette party frolics in the rearview, Sánchez began gearing up to say goodbye to her single life. The former journalist kept quiet about the date, location, and details of her wedding to Jeff Bezos. But, given the lavish life Sánchez lives and her fiancé's billion-dollar fortune, we can guarantee that there will not be a cash bar in sight or a shady DJ on the decks when the big day finally arrives.