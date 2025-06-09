Karoline Leavitt's Husband Is MIA During Rare Family Outing Away From White House
Karoline Leavitt seemingly never hangs up her press secretary hat and is constantly talking to the media, which has resulted in some of her shadiest press moments. But this weekend, Leavitt took a break from her White House duties to spend some quality time with her family. On June 8, Leavitt shared a few photos on her Instagram Story of her and her baby son, Niko, hanging out at the aquarium. Noticeably absent from the adorable pics was Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio.
In one image, Leavitt was turned away from the camera, holding her son while pointing to a fish in the large tank in front of them. She captioned the photo: "Brought my boy to the aquarium." In the subsequent post, Leavitt posed for a selfie with Niko and wrote, "And we had the best day ever." Though Riccio wasn't featured in any of the photos from the fun family outing, it's possible that he was behind the camera. There aren't many public details about Leavitt's husband, other than that he is decades older than Leavitt. But considering he doesn't have social media, he probably enjoys being out of the spotlight, while his wife converses with the press.
Nicholas Riccio's public appearances are rare
Information on Nicholas Riccio may be few and far between, but his wife doesn't shy away from spotlighting his face on her Instagram every so often, even when critics bash her in the comments for marrying a much older man. Commemorating a weekend trip to Palm Beach, Florida in May, Karoline Leavitt posted a few photos of herself, Riccio, and their son on Instagram. Those who criticize her marriage were calling Riccio Niko's grandfather in the comments, mocking the couple's significant age gap. Ironically, Niko's grandparents — Leavitt's parents — are indeed close in age to their daughter's husband.
The harsh comments about her marriage may be good fodder for the tabloids, but Leavitt doesn't let it hold her back from expressing love for her family. Though she doesn't say much to the press about her personal life, it's evident in her social media posts that she adores her husband. For instance, she highlighted her and Riccio's wedding in a March 2025 Instagram post, calling it "one of my favorite days." She once even gave a small glimpse into her relationship, confessing on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that Riccio "is my greatest supporter. He is my best friend. He is my rock."