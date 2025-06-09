Karoline Leavitt's Husband Is MIA During Rare Family Outing Away From White House

Karoline Leavitt seemingly never hangs up her press secretary hat and is constantly talking to the media, which has resulted in some of her shadiest press moments. But this weekend, Leavitt took a break from her White House duties to spend some quality time with her family. On June 8, Leavitt shared a few photos on her Instagram Story of her and her baby son, Niko, hanging out at the aquarium. Noticeably absent from the adorable pics was Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio.

In one image, Leavitt was turned away from the camera, holding her son while pointing to a fish in the large tank in front of them. She captioned the photo: "Brought my boy to the aquarium." In the subsequent post, Leavitt posed for a selfie with Niko and wrote, "And we had the best day ever." Though Riccio wasn't featured in any of the photos from the fun family outing, it's possible that he was behind the camera. There aren't many public details about Leavitt's husband, other than that he is decades older than Leavitt. But considering he doesn't have social media, he probably enjoys being out of the spotlight, while his wife converses with the press.