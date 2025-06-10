Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Legs Aren't Shy (Especially In MAGA Red)
As a Republican and a big fan of President Donald Trump, we can see how Sarah Huckabee Sanders might be hopping on the MAGA makeover train. She hasn't gone blond, but she has been spotted in the past year looking more fashionable than ever before, especially during the era when she served as the White House press secretary for part of Trump's first term.
The governor of Arkansas has been wearing more makeup, styling her hair, and has given up some of the wardrobe choices considered to be more on the frumpy side. Granted, her visible weight loss may have something to do with new clothes in her closet, but it might also be in acknowledgement of the MAGA women surrounding Trump (like Kristi Noem and Kimberly Guilfoyle) who are glammed to the nines on any given day.
Along with Sanders' upgraded look, the mom of three kids also posts snippets from her family life on social media — everything from trips to the Oval Office to visit with Trump, to charity events, and all sorts of stuff in between. In June 2025, she posted several photos of herself and her son George, in celebration of his birthday. It wasn't surprising that she included a carousel of images, but it was a bit of an "Oh wow" moment when we saw her wardrobe in the first photo, with Sanders' legs on full display.
Bye Bye Boxy Dresses, Hello Short Shorts
To celebrate her son turning 10, Sarah Huckabee Sanders took him to a college baseball game. Playing for a spot in the College World Series were the Arkansas Razorbacks, commonly known to fans as the Hogs. In a post on Instagram, Sanders shared a photo from the stands, the green field in the background the perfect backdrop to her summery red top. "No better way to celebrate turning 10 than watching the hogs punch their ticket to World Series!" she wrote.
Although Arkansas' team colors are red and white, we're sure Sanders had no trouble finding something scarlet to wear in support of the team, given her MAGA status and Republicans claiming the color red. It was the white part of Sanders' outfit that had us looking twice, though. The governor wore short white shorts and sandals that fully showed off her legs, from the tops of her thighs to the bottom of her ankles.
It's a far more daring look for Sanders than what she used to wear in the West Wing's Briefing Room, where from 2017 to 2019 she was the White House press secretary under Donald Trump. Back then, you were likely to find her in boxy dresses that stopped at knee-level, in outfits so awful Sanders was even called out by an A-List celeb. These days, she seems less likely to be called out and more likely to be called a fashion inspiration for the MAGA crowd.