Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Legs Aren't Shy (Especially In MAGA Red)

As a Republican and a big fan of President Donald Trump, we can see how Sarah Huckabee Sanders might be hopping on the MAGA makeover train. She hasn't gone blond, but she has been spotted in the past year looking more fashionable than ever before, especially during the era when she served as the White House press secretary for part of Trump's first term.

The governor of Arkansas has been wearing more makeup, styling her hair, and has given up some of the wardrobe choices considered to be more on the frumpy side. Granted, her visible weight loss may have something to do with new clothes in her closet, but it might also be in acknowledgement of the MAGA women surrounding Trump (like Kristi Noem and Kimberly Guilfoyle) who are glammed to the nines on any given day.

Along with Sanders' upgraded look, the mom of three kids also posts snippets from her family life on social media — everything from trips to the Oval Office to visit with Trump, to charity events, and all sorts of stuff in between. In June 2025, she posted several photos of herself and her son George, in celebration of his birthday. It wasn't surprising that she included a carousel of images, but it was a bit of an "Oh wow" moment when we saw her wardrobe in the first photo, with Sanders' legs on full display.