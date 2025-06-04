Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hops On The MAGA Makeover Train (Next Stop, Mar-A-Lago Face)
As the daughter of Mike Huckabee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been in the political spotlight since she was a child. Before she followed in her dad's footsteps and became the Governor of Arkansas, Sanders worked for Donald Trump and served as White House press secretary. Since that time, Sanders has lost a lot of weight, causing her appearance to change. However, despite her longstanding ties to Trump, Sanders seemed to be resistant to adopting the stereotypical MAGA look. For instance, when Sanders hung out with Ivanka Trump in May 2025, her natural-looking style provided a stark contrast to Ivanka, who has been the subject of numerous plastic surgery rumors.
Now, however, it seems Sanders might be changing her mind about her beauty routine. In a June 2025 Instagram video, Sanders put on a lot more foundation and blush than usual. She also cranked the filters to the max, creating a markedly blurred look that obscured any fine lines on her face. Compared to a photo she posted with Kid Rock less than a week earlier, Sanders' hair looked much blonder and curlier.
Even so, one aspect of her look stayed true to her usual style. Sander's prominent hoop earrings are a staple of her Instagram feed, and she's worn them both for work and for casual outings with her kids. Luckily, Sanders doesn't have blocky brows or dark eye makeup in this video. Hopefully, this means she'll stop before she heads too deep into "republican makeup" territory.
Could Sanders succumb to Ivanka envy?
Beyond excessive cosmetics, it's possible that Sarah Huckabee Sanders could be tempted to pursue "Mar-a-Lago face," an even more drastic intervention. "Mar-a-Lago face is a swing back toward [an era of plastic surgery when] people can tell that people have had work done," Yale University professor Alka Menon explained to Mother Jones. Besides looking more obvious, this trend also includes a pretty intense approach involving multiple procedures and a massive price tag. In addition to a general style, some individuals are aiming to emulate specific members of the MAGA crowd, like Kristi Noem. Since Noem's appearance has changed dramatically within a few years, the Homeland Security Secretary has been subject to all kinds of plastic surgery speculation.
However, it's Sanders' friend Ivanka Trump who is particularly admired. Way back in 2017, before "Mar-a-Lago face" became a buzzword, Ivanka's visage was already motivating people to seek out cosmetic interventions. Since she and Sanders recently spent time together, it's possible Sanders could be feeling this same impulse. On the other hand, it's also conceivable that Sanders could return to her usual low-key style. Luckily, Sanders didn't face any social media pressure when she posed with Ivanka. Her Instagram followers complimented both women, and one even had a special shout-out to praise Sanders' wardrobe. "Extra bonus that you know how to dress instead of the stupid pant suits," they wrote, which could have also been an accidental dig at Ivanka since she sported a white pants/blazer combo.