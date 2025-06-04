Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hops On The MAGA Makeover Train (Next Stop, Mar-A-Lago Face)

As the daughter of Mike Huckabee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been in the political spotlight since she was a child. Before she followed in her dad's footsteps and became the Governor of Arkansas, Sanders worked for Donald Trump and served as White House press secretary. Since that time, Sanders has lost a lot of weight, causing her appearance to change. However, despite her longstanding ties to Trump, Sanders seemed to be resistant to adopting the stereotypical MAGA look. For instance, when Sanders hung out with Ivanka Trump in May 2025, her natural-looking style provided a stark contrast to Ivanka, who has been the subject of numerous plastic surgery rumors.

Now, however, it seems Sanders might be changing her mind about her beauty routine. In a June 2025 Instagram video, Sanders put on a lot more foundation and blush than usual. She also cranked the filters to the max, creating a markedly blurred look that obscured any fine lines on her face. Compared to a photo she posted with Kid Rock less than a week earlier, Sanders' hair looked much blonder and curlier.

Even so, one aspect of her look stayed true to her usual style. Sander's prominent hoop earrings are a staple of her Instagram feed, and she's worn them both for work and for casual outings with her kids. Luckily, Sanders doesn't have blocky brows or dark eye makeup in this video. Hopefully, this means she'll stop before she heads too deep into "republican makeup" territory.