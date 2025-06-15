Lauren Boebert Has A Bigger Age Gap With Kid Rock Than We Realized
Lauren Boebert didn't even try to stop Kid Rock dating rumors after the pair were seen a couple of times looking a bit too giddy around each other. Their connection was revealed during an inauguration event celebrating Donald Trump's second term as president. Boebert reportedly appeared excited and engaged when having a conversation with the genre-bending musical artist. The rumors reached their loudest when the Colorado congresswoman was seen leaving in a cab with Rock early in the morning after the event. Although their interactions have definitely been suspicious, neither has officially confessed to any romantic bond.
However, Boebert didn't put the speculation to rest when she was asked about it, either. "You have a great night!" she once told TMZ when they asked point-blank about her and Rock's relationship statuses. Even then, her non-answer was very telling. But amid their speculated fling, we were caught off guard when we noticed just how much younger Boebert was than Rock. There's an about 16-year age difference between the two. Boebert was born in December, 1986. On the other hand, her suspected boyfriend was born in January, 1971. By comparison, Boebert also had a bit of an age difference with her former husband. Her ex was around six years older than she was. But that's a much more common age difference than what Boebert shares with Rock.
Lauren Boebert's age gap with Kid Rock was apparent in their subtle double date photo
Lauren Boebert seemingly confirmed Kid Rock romance rumors with a picture she reposted on X in May 2025. In the image, she stood alongside Rock while attending his Rock and Rodeo event. The pair posed with radio host Dana Loesch and her husband, Chris Loesch, in what looked like a photo-op for a double date. But Boebert inadvertently highlighted the massive age difference between herself and Rock with the photo, as the "My American Life" author looked completely out of place. Boebert was clearly the youngest-looking in the group, compared to Rock and the Loesch couple, who you'd be correct in guessing were all relatively close in age. In fact, Rock and Chris were reportedly both born in 1971. Dana isn't too far off, either, as she was reportedly born in 1978.
Last night at the @KidRockRNR @laurenboebert @ChrisLoesch pic.twitter.com/7LjUjGPBJ9
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 18, 2025
Although Dana has definitely aged gracefully, even she looks noticeably older than Boebert, who you might mistake for her little sister or Rock's daughter without the proper context. Boebert's outfit didn't help matters, either. She honored the Rock and Rodeo theme by wearing a sleeveless cowgirl dress that cut off a bit above her knees. The skirt allowed Boebert to show off some leg and the patriotic cowboy boots she wore. Meanwhile, Rock, Dana, and Chris wore more casual outfits. Boebert's approach to fashion might've shown the generational difference she had with her older associates when it came to style.
The cowgirl dress also gave off the same vibe as the super short mini Boebert once wore that looked like it belonged at a Kid Rock concert instead of Congress. Boebert looked more like a fan in the photo than a rumored girlfriend.