Lauren Boebert Has A Bigger Age Gap With Kid Rock Than We Realized

Lauren Boebert didn't even try to stop Kid Rock dating rumors after the pair were seen a couple of times looking a bit too giddy around each other. Their connection was revealed during an inauguration event celebrating Donald Trump's second term as president. Boebert reportedly appeared excited and engaged when having a conversation with the genre-bending musical artist. The rumors reached their loudest when the Colorado congresswoman was seen leaving in a cab with Rock early in the morning after the event. Although their interactions have definitely been suspicious, neither has officially confessed to any romantic bond.

However, Boebert didn't put the speculation to rest when she was asked about it, either. "You have a great night!" she once told TMZ when they asked point-blank about her and Rock's relationship statuses. Even then, her non-answer was very telling. But amid their speculated fling, we were caught off guard when we noticed just how much younger Boebert was than Rock. There's an about 16-year age difference between the two. Boebert was born in December, 1986. On the other hand, her suspected boyfriend was born in January, 1971. By comparison, Boebert also had a bit of an age difference with her former husband. Her ex was around six years older than she was. But that's a much more common age difference than what Boebert shares with Rock.