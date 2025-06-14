What You Didn't Know About Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage never really wanted to be an actor. The young star revealed to Vulture in 2017 that he fell in love with theatre after watching "Hairspray" as a 3-year-old. While Armitage was still a toddler, he started his own YouTube channel, Iain Loves Theatre, to share his thoughts about his favorite musicals. In a few short years, the youngster's uplifting and adorable reviews caught the eye of mainstream media. And, in 2015, the young theater critic sat down for a chat with Steve Harvey for "Little Big Shots" and wound up interviewing the host instead.

Somewhat surprisingly, Harvey wasn't the only celebrity that Armitage chatted to that year since the YouTuber also got to speak to several big names when he filled in for Perez Hilton on the Tony Awards red carpet. As Armitage interviewed Bryan Cranston, he adorably shared that his mother had bought his tuxedo from Amazon. He also impressed Josh Groban by informing him that he could play his track "You Raise Me Up" on the piano. However, that wasn't Armitage's only surprising revelation from the night since he later told Joshua Bergasse that he could tap dance.

Although the little one's talents naturally caught the eye of Hollywood agents, Armitage admitted to Vulture that his family was initially hesitant about letting him pursue a career in Tinseltown because they were all too familiar with how showbiz could gravely impact child actors. As a result, the Armitages turned down several offers to sign him, but they eventually joined an agency that addressed their concerns appropriately. Needless to say, his acting career took off in no time.