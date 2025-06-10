Trump's Latest UFC Appearance Has Everyone Asking Questions About His Health

At first glance, Donald Trump appeared about as normal as he usually does when he watched a UFC match in June 2025. However, when commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, took a closer look at a photo of him from the event, they noticed an odd detail: his trousers appeared to be lined with some sort of a tube. Naturally, the strange bulge gave rise to speculation about the president's health, with one commentator positing that he was wearing a Foley catheter, explaining, "It's a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine into a bag strapped to the leg. That line down his pants? Not a crease. It's tubing."

👀Is Donald Trump wearing a Foley catheter? pic.twitter.com/GBUZpDOPe1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2025

The theory sounded plausible to many X users since they believed the swing in his step could be triggered by him shaking his leg to move the catheter into place. Similarly, another commenter stated that the presence of a catheter could also be a plausible explanation for the way that the Republican politician moves his leg around when he exits a golf cart. However, another person found a different issue with the photo, writing, "[The] bruising on his right hand might be caused from his receiving infusion therapy of some sort."

Moreover, they pointed out that Trump apparently had leg braces on in other photos. A commentator even joked that they were eagerly awaiting to see the strange answer that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would give when questioned about the strange detail. All jokes aside, there have been several troubling signs that suggest that Trump's health may be in decline.