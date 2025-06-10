Trump's Latest UFC Appearance Has Everyone Asking Questions About His Health
At first glance, Donald Trump appeared about as normal as he usually does when he watched a UFC match in June 2025. However, when commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, took a closer look at a photo of him from the event, they noticed an odd detail: his trousers appeared to be lined with some sort of a tube. Naturally, the strange bulge gave rise to speculation about the president's health, with one commentator positing that he was wearing a Foley catheter, explaining, "It's a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine into a bag strapped to the leg. That line down his pants? Not a crease. It's tubing."
👀Is Donald Trump wearing a Foley catheter? pic.twitter.com/GBUZpDOPe1
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2025
The theory sounded plausible to many X users since they believed the swing in his step could be triggered by him shaking his leg to move the catheter into place. Similarly, another commenter stated that the presence of a catheter could also be a plausible explanation for the way that the Republican politician moves his leg around when he exits a golf cart. However, another person found a different issue with the photo, writing, "[The] bruising on his right hand might be caused from his receiving infusion therapy of some sort."
Moreover, they pointed out that Trump apparently had leg braces on in other photos. A commentator even joked that they were eagerly awaiting to see the strange answer that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would give when questioned about the strange detail. All jokes aside, there have been several troubling signs that suggest that Trump's health may be in decline.
Donald Trump's memory flubs have raised questions about his health, too
During a June 2024 appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ramin Setoodeh, the author of Donald Trump's biography, "Apprentice in Wonderland," shared that he found the GOP politician's demands for Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test ironic since he had also made several major memory flubs in his presence. According to the biographer, he had an extensive chat with Trump in May 2021, which he couldn't recall only months later. However, Trump's response to reports about his declining memory was as immature as we expected.
His communications director, Steven Cheung, slammed the biographer in a statement shared with Newsweek, writing, "President Trump was aware of who this individual was throughout the interview process, but this 'writer' is a nobody and insignificant so of course he never made an impression." Cheung also claimed that Setoodeh's life revolved around Trump, attempting to dismiss the biographer's concerns.
However, Trump has had several other memory lapses. He even made an awkward memory slip-up in public in January 2024. Speaking at a New Hampshire campaign rally, Trump got Nancy Pelosi confused with Nikki Haley and blamed his first-term United Nations ambassador for interfering with the January 6th investigation. In May 2025, everyone called Trump out for the awkward slip-up he made while ranting about Biden's health. The Republican politician stated that he was surprised that Biden's prostate cancer had reached "stage 9" before they informed the public. While Trump praised himself for his stellar performance on cognitive tests, Netizens pointed out that cancer only has four stages.