Kate Middleton Outfits That Could've Been Saved By Ditching This One Gaudy Thing

Kate Middleton has a few notable titles: Princess of Wales, devoted mom, loving wife, and style icon. Paparazzi have captured Middleton's style evolution from pre-royal to senior member throughout decades. Her adorable nightclub dresses and early '00s pumps turned into elegant, tailored pieces to match her high status. Though, one constant will likely never escape her closet: a hat. The wife of William, Prince of Wales, has been rocking hats since her St. Andrew's days, but the future queen has tailored her headwear to fit her style as the years go by.

There are mixed reviews about Middleton's signature accessory — we've covered her best and worst hat moments — but oftentimes, the royal's hats seem to be the one wardrobe staple that holds her back from staying trendy. We get it; part of the princess's beauty routine is staying out of the sun to maintain her flawless visage, but every so often, her outfits are diluted by a gaudy headpiece.