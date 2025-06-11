Alina Habba Takes A Page From Karoline Leavitt's Book In Outdated Suit
Despite being reassigned out of the White House, Alina Habba (arguably Donald Trump's worst lawyer) has clawed her way back into the president's inner circle by continuing to be one of his biggest cheerleaders. The interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey never misses an opportunity to promote the president's "law and order" message or to reassure her followers that his actions are making Americans' lives better. As with most women in the Trump administration, Habba does her best to look both professional and occasionally thirst-trappy, but when she misses, she misses big.
Suffice it to say that Habba should put her tacky MAGA accessories in the "donate" pile ASAP (we get it; he won), and sometimes her form-fitting formalwear clings in all the wrong places. But the controversial attorney almost always looks au courant, which is why her recent public appearance was a bit of a shocker. On June 9, 2025, Habba joined Mike Tyson for a tour of a Manhattan Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) lab to call attention to the dangers of fentanyl. Both the attorney and the legendary boxer are on a mission to stop the manufacture and smuggling of the deadly opioid (Tyson, who owns a legal cannabis company, also warns against the dangers of unvetted street weed).
The two mostly matched in monochrome ensembles, but whereas Tyson donned a timeless polo shirt and slacks, Habba paired her slim pantsuit with a cropped jacket featuring four faux front pockets with garish brass buttons. It could have come straight from Macy's circa 1990. More to the point, it was a look we're used to seeing on another prominent member of the Trump cabinet — one who typically dresses way too old for her age.
Alina Habba and Karoline Leavitt both have decidedly vintage tastes
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sports such outdated looks that it's easy to forget she's not even 30 yet. Her granny-inspired outfits let the press know she's not just a pretty face, but it often feels like she's trying too hard to be taken seriously (psst, Karoline — Elle Woods destroyed the "cute blondes can't be smart" stereotype 20 years ago. It's okay to dress your age!). Alina Habba is 13 years Leavitt's senior, but she frequently appears much younger simply because of her wardrobe choices. The jacket that the Trump staffer donned for the DEA event is a great example; it was attractive enough, but its dated details kept it from being a true knockout (Mike Tyson boxing pun intended). Even more baffling, Habba accessorized with brown and black flats, throwing off the entire color scheme.
Back when Donald Trump was assembling his cabinet, his dedicated attorney was believed to be on the short list for press secretary. Habba denied wanting the job, but she might be regretting the choice now that she's no longer based in D.C. Still, it's doubtful her look at the DEA was either a nod to Leavitt or a hint that she wished she had been tapped for the position instead. If anything, her ensemble may have been an unconscious shoutout to Nancy Reagan. The beloved first lady not only was a model of 1980s fashion (including similar suit jackets), she was also famous for telling a generation of kids, "Just Say No."