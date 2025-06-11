Alina Habba Takes A Page From Karoline Leavitt's Book In Outdated Suit

Despite being reassigned out of the White House, Alina Habba (arguably Donald Trump's worst lawyer) has clawed her way back into the president's inner circle by continuing to be one of his biggest cheerleaders. The interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey never misses an opportunity to promote the president's "law and order" message or to reassure her followers that his actions are making Americans' lives better. As with most women in the Trump administration, Habba does her best to look both professional and occasionally thirst-trappy, but when she misses, she misses big.

Suffice it to say that Habba should put her tacky MAGA accessories in the "donate" pile ASAP (we get it; he won), and sometimes her form-fitting formalwear clings in all the wrong places. But the controversial attorney almost always looks au courant, which is why her recent public appearance was a bit of a shocker. On June 9, 2025, Habba joined Mike Tyson for a tour of a Manhattan Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) lab to call attention to the dangers of fentanyl. Both the attorney and the legendary boxer are on a mission to stop the manufacture and smuggling of the deadly opioid (Tyson, who owns a legal cannabis company, also warns against the dangers of unvetted street weed).

The two mostly matched in monochrome ensembles, but whereas Tyson donned a timeless polo shirt and slacks, Habba paired her slim pantsuit with a cropped jacket featuring four faux front pockets with garish brass buttons. It could have come straight from Macy's circa 1990. More to the point, it was a look we're used to seeing on another prominent member of the Trump cabinet — one who typically dresses way too old for her age.