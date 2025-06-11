Puffy-Faced Kristi Noem Channels Kimberly Guilfoyle In Ugly Blue Dress & It's Awful All Around

Anyone who's been paying attention will have noticed that, once someone enters the Trump orbit, it's not only their personality that changes — frequently, their appearance does too. Kristi Noem's apparent inability to stop pouting during the June 10 Oval Office briefing was likely due to a phenomenon called "frozen face." As Dr. Faryan Jalalabadi confirmed to the Independent, fillers (which are likely the reason for Noem's puffy appearance) affect facial muscles, making it harder to move them. In fact, Jalalabadi described the Trump women's signature look as a "tiny little pixie nose and big lips." Fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright added that they seem overly fond of fillers.

Word has it that the former South Dakota governor's decision to continue drastically changing her appearance (Noem is unrecognizable in old photos) is likely all thanks to Donald Trump. His homeland security secretary disclosed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the president informed her that he wanted her to be the face of his immigration crackdown. "I want you in the ads, and I want your face in the ads. I want you to thank me. I want you to thank me for closing the border," Noem recalled the divisive leader explaining of his approach at the time.

While many criticize the women in the president's inner circle for looking like real-life Bratz dolls, some MAGA fans can't get enough of their idols' appearance and even want to look just like them. Palm Beach plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe divulged to the Daily Mail that he's been fully booked for months with clients who want to more closely resemble the MAGA women. Requests to look like Noem are plentiful too, with Rowe noting that it's oftentimes older women who request these changes.