Puffy-Faced Kristi Noem Channels Kimberly Guilfoyle In Ugly Blue Dress & It's Awful All Around
What do all the MAGA women have in common? They use the same plastic surgeon (probably). There's a reason the women (and men!) in Donald Trump's inner circle sparked the coining of the term "Mar-a-Lago face;" they all look almost exactly the same. As such, it's no surprise that U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was channeling Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle during an Oval Office briefing on June 10, 2025. As Noem proudly stood by the president's side while he detailed his plans to gut the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), one couldn't help but be distracted from Donald's ramblings to instead gawk at her new face.
Noem has undergone a drastic MAGA makeover that sparked an array of plastic surgery rumors, and during the briefing, her visage appeared extra puffy, with the controversial politician's mouth seemingly set in a permanent pout. Noem's new face wasn't the only thing she borrowed from Guilfoyle's stylebook, however. The White House staffer also wore a light blue dress decorated with roses at the neckline. Guilfoyle previously butchered the 2024 rosette trend in April 2024, wearing a little black dress that exploded with giant roses at the hem. In Trumpworld, more is more, so Guilfoyle also opted to wear a bulky rose choker. At least Noem didn't take things that far, but the hem of her dress, which also sported a cluster of three rosettes, arguably made up for her lack of gaudy neckwear.
Kristi Noem's appearance screams MAGA chic
Anyone who's been paying attention will have noticed that, once someone enters the Trump orbit, it's not only their personality that changes — frequently, their appearance does too. Kristi Noem's apparent inability to stop pouting during the June 10 Oval Office briefing was likely due to a phenomenon called "frozen face." As Dr. Faryan Jalalabadi confirmed to the Independent, fillers (which are likely the reason for Noem's puffy appearance) affect facial muscles, making it harder to move them. In fact, Jalalabadi described the Trump women's signature look as a "tiny little pixie nose and big lips." Fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright added that they seem overly fond of fillers.
Word has it that the former South Dakota governor's decision to continue drastically changing her appearance (Noem is unrecognizable in old photos) is likely all thanks to Donald Trump. His homeland security secretary disclosed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the president informed her that he wanted her to be the face of his immigration crackdown. "I want you in the ads, and I want your face in the ads. I want you to thank me. I want you to thank me for closing the border," Noem recalled the divisive leader explaining of his approach at the time.
While many criticize the women in the president's inner circle for looking like real-life Bratz dolls, some MAGA fans can't get enough of their idols' appearance and even want to look just like them. Palm Beach plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe divulged to the Daily Mail that he's been fully booked for months with clients who want to more closely resemble the MAGA women. Requests to look like Noem are plentiful too, with Rowe noting that it's oftentimes older women who request these changes.