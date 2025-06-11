Sasha And Malia Obama's Stunning Height In New Family Pic Is Head-Turning

Aside from all the controversial moments Sasha and Malia Obama have had to weather over the years, the media has also kept a close eye on their height. After all, they were small children when Barack Obama first took office. In 2011, Malia made headlines after a growth spurt, with ABC News excitedly reporting that, at only 13 years old, the first daughter was well on her way to growing just as tall as her father. Even Barack couldn't keep himself from commenting on Malia's stunning height, mentioning it during a speech in Missouri, telling the audience, "Even though she's five-nine, she's still my baby."

In 2013, some news outlets seemed surprised that the Obama sisters were, in fact, growing like normal people do as they get older. "Obama daughters, Sasha and Malia, more poised, taller than four years ago," ABC7's headline read. Well, of course they were, but the world was still mesmerized as the two first daughters stood by their father's side as he was sworn into office for his second term. USA Today noted that Malia, then 14, was about the same height as Michelle.

Sasha eventually caught up with her sister and is reportedly as tall as her mother now as well. Both sisters seem to be fine with the fact that they tower over some of their peers. Their mother, Michelle, however, has opened up about how her height used to be something she was ashamed of when she was younger. " ... I was tall. And tall became something to contend with. Tall stood out. 'Tall' became the label that got attached to me first, and it stuck with me right through," she once wrote in a candid essay for British Vogue.