Kimberly Guilfoyle's Throwback Pic Of Her Old Face Puts Her Rumored Plastic Surgery On Blast

It's no secret that Kimberly Guilfoyle has a Photoshop obsession — the former Fox News host erases all blemishes and age spots to the point where she looks two-dimensional. But Guilfoyle's penchant for maintaining flawless features seemingly goes deeper than just a quick photo retouch in the Facetune app. It's long been speculated that Guilfoyle has gone under the knife, and she's not doing much to prove otherwise. In fact, a throwback photo that she posted on social media is seemingly evidence of Guilfoyle's transformation.

The former prosecutor gave a birthday shoutout to her friends in a June 10, 2025, Instagram Story, which included a photo from back in the day. While she's been able to maintain her youthful visage in the years since, Guilfoyle looks completely different nowadays regardless. Comparing the throwback pic to a newer one of her and her son on Instagram, the Trump staffer's full lips and pronounced cheekbones are indicative of her having had work done — though, the heavy MAGA makeup is also partly to blame. Guilfoyle looks unrecognizable in throwback modeling pics, too, so it's worth noting that this shot doesn't stand alone.