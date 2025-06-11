Kimberly Guilfoyle's Throwback Pic Of Her Old Face Puts Her Rumored Plastic Surgery On Blast
It's no secret that Kimberly Guilfoyle has a Photoshop obsession — the former Fox News host erases all blemishes and age spots to the point where she looks two-dimensional. But Guilfoyle's penchant for maintaining flawless features seemingly goes deeper than just a quick photo retouch in the Facetune app. It's long been speculated that Guilfoyle has gone under the knife, and she's not doing much to prove otherwise. In fact, a throwback photo that she posted on social media is seemingly evidence of Guilfoyle's transformation.
The former prosecutor gave a birthday shoutout to her friends in a June 10, 2025, Instagram Story, which included a photo from back in the day. While she's been able to maintain her youthful visage in the years since, Guilfoyle looks completely different nowadays regardless. Comparing the throwback pic to a newer one of her and her son on Instagram, the Trump staffer's full lips and pronounced cheekbones are indicative of her having had work done — though, the heavy MAGA makeup is also partly to blame. Guilfoyle looks unrecognizable in throwback modeling pics, too, so it's worth noting that this shot doesn't stand alone.
Fans have begged Kimberly Guilfoyle to lay off the plastic surgery
Since Donald Trump nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle for the position of U.S. ambassador to Greece, she has been in the spotlight for more than just her high-profile split from his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. In April, she was featured on the cover of Metropolitan magazine, which the former Fox News host proudly commemorated on Instagram. Some fans left fire emojis in response to the post, while others heavily criticized Guilfoyle for her noticeably drastic change in appearance. "You look like AI...not even human anymore. How much is filters, and how much is cosmetic surgery and enhancements?" one such person opined. "Turning herself into a brunette Barbie doll," another commented.
The consensus in the comments was that the White House staffer should halt her use of filler immediately, if not sooner. However, one expert reckons she has done more than just her lips and cheeks. Dr. Gary Motykie, a board-certified plastic surgeon, posted a video on Instagram following the 2024 Republican National Convention to explain his theories on what other procedures Guilfoyle underwent. Motykie argued that he could see potential evidence of a facelift in her jawline. If that's true, her plastic surgeon was on their game, because one thing that stays consistent in Guilfoyle's appearance is her snatched jaw.